ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Hurkle
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of Hurkle

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos

Hybrid

4.7 69 reviews

Hurkle

Cannabinoids

Calculated from 12 products tested with lab partners

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 69 reviews

Hurkle

Bred by Subcool's The Dank, Hurkle is a hybrid cross between the high-CBD sativa Harlequin and a Querkle indica. Most Hurkle phenotypes will hover around a 1:1 ratio of THC and CBD, but some variation should be expected. Flavors of grape, coffee, and chocolate overwhelm the palate in a flavorful introduction to Hurkle’s calming effects. CBD and THC team up to crush pain, stress, and anxiety, leaving you feeling relaxed in both mind and body.

Effects

Show all

Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

47 people reported 358 effects
Relaxed 82%
Happy 53%
Uplifted 38%
Sleepy 25%
Euphoric 23%
Pain 53%
Stress 51%
Inflammation 29%
Anxiety 29%
Depression 25%
Dry mouth 25%
Dry eyes 4%
Dizzy 2%

Reviews

69

more reviews
write a review

Find Hurkle nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Hurkle nearby.

Similar strains

Leafly flower for Bananas
Bananas
More THCLeafly flower for Critical Mass
Critical Mass
More popularLeafly flower for Jah Goo
Jah Goo
More tinglyLeafly flower for Shark Shock
Shark Shock
More popularLeafly flower for Kimbo Kush
Kimbo Kush
More CBGLeafly flower for Sugar Cookie
Sugar Cookie
More THCLeafly flower for Whitewalker OG
Whitewalker OG
More tinglyLeafly flower for Aurora Indica
Aurora Indica
More popular
search by similar

Photos

more photos

Lineage

First strain parent
Querkle
parent
Second strain parent
Harlequin
parent
Strain
Hurkle

Products with Hurkle

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Hurkle nearby.

Good reads

New Strains Alert: Margaret Cho-G, Hurkle, Flaming Cookies, Pie Face OG, and More
New Strains Alert: Margaret Cho-G, Hurkle, Flaming Cookies, Pie Face OG, and More