Ice Wine reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Ice Wine.

Ice Wine strain effects

Reported by 11 real people like you

Feelings

Energetic

Happy

Giggly

Ice Wine strain helps with

  • Depression
    66% of people say it helps with Depression
  • Stress
    55% of people say it helps with Stress
  • Anxiety
    44% of people say it helps with Anxiety

April 25, 2024
Good day time smoke feeling of relaxation uplifting and feeling of relief from stress and anxiety. Coat white Dense nuggets the buzz is very cerebral buzz. I really like this strain. My dispensary just got this in and I will be buying more and a larger amount.
July 24, 2023
Better than everything smoked before
August 23, 2024
On my second 0.4 spliff (writing from Brussels, excuse our use of spliff) and must say I am euphorically surprised how she took me away. Smoke one by yourself or with friends and nothing than good energetic vibez will spread out. Tastewise it’s more pine than grape for me which I’m de pleased about too. Peace
December 8, 2023
Nice smooth but intense, hungry high.
October 6, 2023
Somme good shit that helps with Depression and helps to relax IT gives Energy boost but Not to much
Today
Gets you baked, tastes good

