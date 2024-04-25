Ice Wine reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Ice Wine.
Ice Wine strain effects
Ice Wine strain helps with
- 66% of people say it helps with Depression
- 55% of people say it helps with Stress
- 44% of people say it helps with Anxiety
Ice Wine reviews
Sort by
Most Helpful
e........4
April 25, 2024
Happy
Relaxed
Uplifted
Good day time smoke feeling of relaxation uplifting and feeling of relief from stress and anxiety. Coat white Dense nuggets the buzz is very cerebral buzz. I really like this strain. My dispensary just got this in and I will be buying more and a larger amount.
J........n
July 24, 2023
Energetic
Euphoric
Giggly
Better than everything smoked before
a........s
August 23, 2024
Energetic
Euphoric
On my second 0.4 spliff (writing from Brussels, excuse our use of spliff) and must say I am euphorically surprised how she took me away. Smoke one by yourself or with friends and nothing than good energetic vibez will spread out. Tastewise it’s more pine than grape for me which I’m de pleased about too. Peace
g........d
December 8, 2023
Aroused
Happy
Hungry
Nice smooth but intense, hungry high.
n........6
October 6, 2023
Energetic
Giggly
Happy
Somme good shit that helps with Depression and helps to relax IT gives Energy boost but Not to much
o........2
Today
Focused
Relaxed
Gets you baked, tastes good