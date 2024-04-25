stock photo similar to Ice Wine
Hybrid

Ice Wine

Ice Wine is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Pimp Slap and a cross of Oregon Grapes and 1988 G13 HashPlant. This strain from Terra Firma Exclusives is an ultra rare and exclusive bud that has a stunning appearance and a complex flavor profile. Ice Wine has dense, frosty nugs with purple hues and orange hairs. Ice Wine is 18-22% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Ice Wine effects include giggly, happy, and euphoric. Medical marijuana patients often choose Ice Wine when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, depression, and pain. Bred by Terra Firma Exclusives, Ice Wine features flavors like grape, hash, and pine. The dominant terpene of this strain is pinene, which gives it a refreshing and alerting aroma. The average price of Ice Wine typically ranges from $15-$20 per gram. If you’re looking for a strain with a high THC content and a unique and delicious flavor, Ice Wine may just be the bud for you. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Ice Wine, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Ice Wine strain effects

Feelings

Energetic

Happy

Giggly

Ice Wine strain helps with

  • Depression
    66% of people say it helps with Depression
  • Stress
    55% of people say it helps with Stress
  • Anxiety
    44% of people say it helps with Anxiety
Ice Wine strain reviews11

April 25, 2024
Good day time smoke feeling of relaxation uplifting and feeling of relief from stress and anxiety. Coat white Dense nuggets the buzz is very cerebral buzz. I really like this strain. My dispensary just got this in and I will be buying more and a larger amount.
July 24, 2023
Better than everything smoked before
August 23, 2024
On my second 0.4 spliff (writing from Brussels, excuse our use of spliff) and must say I am euphorically surprised how she took me away. Smoke one by yourself or with friends and nothing than good energetic vibez will spread out. Tastewise it’s more pine than grape for me which I’m de pleased about too. Peace
