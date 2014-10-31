ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Iced Widow reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Iced Widow.

Effects

23 people reported 172 effects
Happy 78%
Relaxed 73%
Uplifted 43%
Hungry 39%
Euphoric 34%
Stress 39%
Depression 30%
Insomnia 30%
Lack of appetite 30%
Pain 30%
Dry mouth 43%
Anxious 8%
Paranoid 4%

Reviews

40

Avatar for kmi11z
Member since 2017
Great indica for day time use.
Avatar for Sanddbell
Member since 2018
Bought feminized seeds from Nirvana (best seed co. IMHO). Unfortunately they don’t carry it anymore. Been cloning with good success for 4+years now and still have one precious bean left. Grown full hydro, in dirt indoors, and outdoors. Fair yields indoors. Phenomenal results outdoors. Prefers lowe...
FocusedRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for 91Chevy
Member since 2017
More frequently labelled as “White Castle” this is actually a pretty balanced hybrid strain, (About 60-40 Indica dominant). Very euphoric strain with a medium body high. Good daytime smoke that simultaneously relaxes you, but also leaves you fairly energetic and sociable. Not my absolute favourite ...
Avatar for Hippy_Music
Member since 2018
The batch I received was labeled White Castle but I think this name suits it more considering the parents. Crazy to think this strain is essentially the grandchild of 6 different strains as the father Ice strain comes from 4 parents itself, but that’s what it feels like smoking this! You get hit lef...
Photos

Avatar for laysketchupchips
Member since 2017
I picked this up as white castle. Very dense and well trimmed. I found it to be an almost citrus aroma with a sweet, earthy taste. It was a medium smoke with a nice relaxing yet uplifting high. I did feel a bit 'hazy', but in a good way. Definitely a hybrid that I'd use for mornings/days.
EuphoricHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for cctastebuds
Member since 2018
Taste 2.5/2.5 Phenomenal taste. I didn’t get any strawberry, but definitely fruity and tropical. Looks 2.0/2.5 Full of orange hair trichomes. The heart of the flower is white and frosty. Smell 2.0/2.5 Super fruity and pungent. Doesn’t smell like the typical strain. More similar to a concentrate sm...
EnergeticEuphoricHappyRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for ShuswapBlazer
Member since 2017
Just picked this up and after looking at the Bud it was a very dense nice colour with lots or orange in it very stinky! i busted that nug up and took a rip and even the after taste left such a great sweet taste in my mouth i would definitely give this one a go for those looking for a wonderful all ...
EuphoricGigglyHappy
Avatar for NORCO4LIFE
Member since 2016
Got this strain under the name White Castle. The buds were beautifully trimmed and perfectly dried and cured. They are very dense with lots of orange, and the amount of crystal it has on it gives it an almost golden colour. The taste is very pungent, and the effects are hard hitting and long lasting...
EuphoricGigglyHappyHungryRelaxed