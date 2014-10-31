We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
Bought feminized seeds from Nirvana (best seed co. IMHO). Unfortunately they don’t carry it anymore. Been cloning with good success for 4+years now and still have one precious bean left. Grown full hydro, in dirt indoors, and outdoors. Fair yields indoors. Phenomenal results outdoors. Prefers lowe...
More frequently labelled as “White Castle” this is actually a pretty balanced hybrid strain, (About 60-40 Indica dominant). Very euphoric strain with a medium body high. Good daytime smoke that simultaneously relaxes you, but also leaves you fairly energetic and sociable. Not my absolute favourite ...
The batch I received was labeled White Castle but I think this name suits it more considering the parents. Crazy to think this strain is essentially the grandchild of 6 different strains as the father Ice strain comes from 4 parents itself, but that’s what it feels like smoking this! You get hit lef...
I picked this up as white castle. Very dense and well trimmed. I found it to be an almost citrus aroma with a sweet, earthy taste. It was a medium smoke with a nice relaxing yet uplifting high. I did feel a bit 'hazy', but in a good way. Definitely a hybrid that I'd use for mornings/days.
Taste 2.5/2.5
Phenomenal taste. I didn’t get any strawberry, but definitely fruity and tropical.
Looks 2.0/2.5
Full of orange hair trichomes. The heart of the flower is white and frosty.
Smell 2.0/2.5
Super fruity and pungent. Doesn’t smell like the typical strain. More similar to a concentrate sm...
Just picked this up and after looking at the Bud it was a very dense nice colour with lots or orange in it very stinky! i busted that nug up and took a rip and even the after taste left such a great sweet taste in my mouth i would definitely give this one a go for those looking for a wonderful all ...
Got this strain under the name White Castle. The buds were beautifully trimmed and perfectly dried and cured. They are very dense with lots of orange, and the amount of crystal it has on it gives it an almost golden colour. The taste is very pungent, and the effects are hard hitting and long lasting...