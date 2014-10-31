This powerful indica combines the high THC content of ICE with the prized White Widow. Iced Widow's compact stature and quick flowering time have made this strain popular among growers of any experience level, while the potency and diesel flavors demand attention from the hardest hitting indica fans. The strong and long-lasting effects make it an ideal solution when combatting chronic pain.
Effects
Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
- Feelings
- Helps with
- Side effects
Strain spotlight
Reviews
40
Find Iced Widow nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Iced Widow nearby.
Photos
Lineage
Grow info
Products with Iced Widow
Hang tight. We're looking for Iced Widow nearby.