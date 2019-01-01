Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
IFC OG by Intergalatikz is a frosty indica strain with pungent terpenes and pleasantly sedating effects. Created by crossing Stardust OG and OG Kush, IFC OG’s light green foliage and skunky, chemical-filled aroma speak to the strain’s lineage and relaxing body effects. Noted for having a THC content between 20-27%, IFC OG’s potent indica genetics make this strain an ideal companion for lazy days.