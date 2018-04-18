Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
This is a strain thag will have you surfing your brain waves and tv channels cause you aren't going to be able to move. Truly and intergalactic high that leaves you floating. Very long lasting high and that's coming from a daily indica smoker. Pick this up if you ever see it. Top shelf approved✔️💨�...
HORRIBLE paranoia. I used it one time and I was too dizzy to function trying not to vomit from a panic attack. My other friend tried it and heard shotgun shots and spiders in his sleep.
Details for me: it made my inner critical voice very loud- conflicts with my depression. Following days afterward...
So picked this lovely gem from a buddy in Colorado and my oh my was I not ready. As soon as you smell the sweet pine you already know your in for a treat, triched out frosty. Hits like a Mac truck beginners take it slow as for the veterans it’s going to leave you relaxed hungry and happy. Def would ...
Wow it's a Power House High Very similar if not and yea I'm saying it better than Alot of Gorrila Glue and it has a parent of GG#4 maybe more potent didn't have anything sent out but if u can Get your Hands on some of this Fire Don't think Twice and get double what you wanted Official Top Shelf