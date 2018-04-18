ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Intergalactic is an extremely potent hybrid strain. With a terpene profile rich in pine and earth, and dense, frosted nugs that twinkle like the night sky, Intergalactic delivers a rush of euphoria and energy, making it ideal for mood elevation. But beware, this high-THC strain can give unseasoned consumers anxiety and significantly stimulate the appetite. Intergalactic is an uplifting strain that can be consumed any time of the day, but for best results, mind your dosage. This strain is a perfect companion for getting creative and active.  

 

Avatar for jcrowley420
Member since 2014
Wow it's a Power House High Very similar if not and yea I'm saying it better than Alot of Gorrila Glue and it has a parent of GG#4 maybe more potent didn't have anything sent out but if u can Get your Hands on some of this Fire Don't think Twice and get double what you wanted Official Top Shelf
EuphoricGigglyHappyHungryRelaxed
Avatar for Abccat13
Member since 2018
This is a strain thag will have you surfing your brain waves and tv channels cause you aren't going to be able to move. Truly and intergalactic high that leaves you floating. Very long lasting high and that's coming from a daily indica smoker. Pick this up if you ever see it. Top shelf approved✔️💨�...
EuphoricHungryRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for VerilifeMA
Member since 2018
amazing
EuphoricHappyHungryRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for Bigred291
Member since 2017
So picked this lovely gem from a buddy in Colorado and my oh my was I not ready. As soon as you smell the sweet pine you already know your in for a treat, triched out frosty. Hits like a Mac truck beginners take it slow as for the veterans it’s going to leave you relaxed hungry and happy. Def would ...
HappyHungryRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for CertainMrFluffy
Member since 2019
Great hybrid.
EnergeticHappyRelaxedTalkative
Lineage

Strain parent
Original Glue
parent
Strain
Intergalactic

