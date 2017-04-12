Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
This strain is currently feeling very nice about 3/4 way through this bowl. It has me thinking pleasant things, often pondering one thing for what seems like a long time. Was hoping it would help me start my day, and I'm feeling much more able to with it (great for depression!). I'm liking that it's...
top shelf. tastes amazing. high is even better. Definitely a motivator and get shit done weed. uplifting and a goto in the daytime. vaped in the mighty and it put a smile on my face every time. so delicious.