Island Haze reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Island Haze.

Avatar for Miinz
Member since 2016
Helps me feel relaxed, but stay productive. Helps with pain and menstrual symptoms.
CreativeRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for 730stress
Member since 2016
Excellent fruity aroma. Very relaxed high. Nice tight buds. Gives me extreme "munchies".
CreativeHungryRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for ethygesen
Member since 2017
This strain is currently feeling very nice about 3/4 way through this bowl. It has me thinking pleasant things, often pondering one thing for what seems like a long time. Was hoping it would help me start my day, and I'm feeling much more able to with it (great for depression!). I'm liking that it's...
CreativeEuphoricUplifted
Avatar for bomber33
Member since 2016
top shelf. tastes amazing. high is even better. Definitely a motivator and get shit done weed. uplifting and a goto in the daytime. vaped in the mighty and it put a smile on my face every time. so delicious.
