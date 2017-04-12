ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Island Haze
  • Leafly flower of Island Haze

Sativa

Island Haze

Island Haze

Island Haze is an uplifting sativa with euphoria and creativity on tap. This strain is a cross of Cannalope Haze and Blue Jam (Atomic Haze x Blueberry), giving this strain a double dose of fruity terpenes and Haze genetics. Known for its happy mental state and whimsical creativity, this strain’s effects can assist with depression and fatigue. The bright fruit-forward aroma also makes this strain a crowd pleaser and welcome addition to sunny days outdoors.

Reviews

6

Avatar for ethygesen
Member since 2017
This strain is currently feeling very nice about 3/4 way through this bowl. It has me thinking pleasant things, often pondering one thing for what seems like a long time. Was hoping it would help me start my day, and I'm feeling much more able to with it (great for depression!). I'm liking that it's...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricUplifted
Avatar for Miinz
Member since 2016
Helps me feel relaxed, but stay productive. Helps with pain and menstrual symptoms.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for 730stress
Member since 2016
Excellent fruity aroma. Very relaxed high. Nice tight buds. Gives me extreme "munchies".
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeHungryRelaxedSleepy
more
reviews
write a review

Lineage

First strain parent
Atomical Haze
parent
Second strain parent
Cannalope Kush
parent
Strain
Island Haze

Photos

User uploaded image of Island HazeUser uploaded image of Island Haze