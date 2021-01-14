Italian Ice reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Italian Ice.
Italian Ice strain effects
Italian Ice strain helps with
- 26% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 15% of people say it helps with Stress
- 12% of people say it helps with Depression
S........y
January 14, 2021
Euphoric
Focused
Happy
Relaxed
Looks better than it smokes, it’s a great looking bud feels great too, but it’s a middle of the road hybrid that doesn’t sweep you off your feet either direction, so good for daytime when you don’t wanna be too fried i guess. Daily smoker rating give it a solid 7/10
m........7
April 13, 2021
Focused
Relaxed
If your looking for a mellow high then this is the bud for you. I was uber focused and relaxed was able to function never got me "lit'. The bud itself looks beautiful i was impressed but it wasn't the high I was looking for.
i........s
March 30, 2021
Focused
Happy
Relaxed
Talkative
Right out the bag I was met with these beautiful lime green buds, many of them accompanied by some really deep purples that make the golden pistils really pop. The smell really hits you in the face with, in my experience, an earthy sort of smell that finishes sort of sweet. I find myself popping the jar open just to smell it sometimes. All of that left my mouth drooling getting ready to smoke it, my bong packed and lit made for a really pleasant and smooth smoke. My initial impressions of the taste were pretty lack luster, the earthy smell of the weed translates very heavily into the smoke and I found it hard to find the sweetness until the very end. The high itself wasn't very notable as I felt it wasn't very unique to other hybrid strains on the market. But overall very relaxing and it did a good job keeping me focused the worst part being that it left my mouth a little bit more dry than I'm used to so I feel like I have to mention it. I would maybe give this strain a 3 star however the aroma and the appearance are really something amazing I had to give it a 4.
n........7
July 20, 2022
Nasty it looks good but taste disgusting idk what yall mean by tar but the flavor should be butt
J........4
March 17, 2024
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Giggly
Bibbity babatity boo, this Italian ice is gas asf, had me booted than a mug.
j........e
May 14, 2021
Amazing for pain relief. Smooth smoking dense bud with a sweet taste. Great hybrid.
k........5
February 22, 2023
mediocre strain at best. not something id run to try again. short lived mild high. not for one with a higher tolerance.
l........0
December 8, 2023
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
this shi hittin fr two bong rips and I feel like im bouta ascend to pluto. will buy again you should too