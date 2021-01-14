Right out the bag I was met with these beautiful lime green buds, many of them accompanied by some really deep purples that make the golden pistils really pop. The smell really hits you in the face with, in my experience, an earthy sort of smell that finishes sort of sweet. I find myself popping the jar open just to smell it sometimes. All of that left my mouth drooling getting ready to smoke it, my bong packed and lit made for a really pleasant and smooth smoke. My initial impressions of the taste were pretty lack luster, the earthy smell of the weed translates very heavily into the smoke and I found it hard to find the sweetness until the very end. The high itself wasn't very notable as I felt it wasn't very unique to other hybrid strains on the market. But overall very relaxing and it did a good job keeping me focused the worst part being that it left my mouth a little bit more dry than I'm used to so I feel like I have to mention it. I would maybe give this strain a 3 star however the aroma and the appearance are really something amazing I had to give it a 4.