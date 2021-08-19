Jack Berry
Jack Berry
Hybrid
Creative
Energetic
Uplifted
Blueberry
Berry
Sweet
Jack Berry effects are mostly energizing.
Jack Berry strain effects
Reported by 6 real people like you
Jack Berry strain helps with
- 33% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 16% of people say it helps with Depression
- 16% of people say it helps with Fatigue
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Jack Berry strain reviews(6)
D........5
August 19, 2021
Euphoric
Happy
Talkative
Uplifted
J........5
February 20, 2024
Aroused
Creative
Energetic
j........r
October 30, 2021
Focused
Relaxed