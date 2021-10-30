Jack Berry reviews
Jack Berry strain effects
Reported by 6 real people like you
Jack Berry strain helps with
- 33% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 16% of people say it helps with Depression
- 16% of people say it helps with Fatigue
j........r
October 30, 2021
Focused
Relaxed
Uplifted
Insanely unique smell and terp profile. Grown locally by a cultivar in my state, this one is a truly balanced hybrid.. lemon, mint, orange and blueberry make for an insanely flavorful smoke and vape. Nice, lasting body buzz with some mild appetite stimulation and a bit of cerebral stimulation.
m........n
December 14, 2022
Creative
Euphoric
Happy
Uplifted
I’ve smoked a lot of weed, this strain, however has tapped into a euphoric feeling that no other has. I like to drink a few and top it off with 3 good hits of Jackberry. It takes me to an astral world. And as it turns out,..even after too much to drink, JB doesn’t have you hugging the porcelain God. I grow my own now for personal use and will only grow JB from now on. It completes me.
J........5
February 20, 2024
Aroused
Creative
Energetic
Happy
This is one of my top 5s flavor and effects are top notch.
D........5
August 19, 2021
Euphoric
Happy
Talkative
Uplifted
After extended research I found out the lineage is Blueberry crossed with Jack Herer. The exhale is of sweet blueberries and piney ness of the Jack. Great smoke for getting things done around the house as I got an intense cerebral rush after one toke. Enjoy(:
T........r
December 11, 2021
Creative
Happy
Hungry
Relaxed
Its a very uplifting fun high. I had a great time with it and didnt feel much cloudiness. Body was very relaxed yet also alert and energized. The munchies hit hard too. I love this strain.