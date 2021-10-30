I’ve smoked a lot of weed, this strain, however has tapped into a euphoric feeling that no other has. I like to drink a few and top it off with 3 good hits of Jackberry. It takes me to an astral world. And as it turns out,..even after too much to drink, JB doesn’t have you hugging the porcelain God. I grow my own now for personal use and will only grow JB from now on. It completes me.

