Hybrid

Jack Flash

Cannabinoids

CalmingEnergizing

Jack Flash

To create Jack Flash, Sensi Seeds started out with their Jack Herer's gene pool and then crossed it with Super Skunk and Haze. Jack Flash offers an earthy citrus aroma, impressive yields, and the active cerebral legacy of her Jack Herer parent. This hybrid gets its name from its lightning-fast onset which may prove useful to patients needing immediate symptom relief.

Effects

1446 reported effects from 208 people
Happy 58%
Uplifted 50%
Euphoric 46%
Energetic 42%
Relaxed 38%
Dry mouth 23%
Dry eyes 15%
Paranoid 6%
Headache 4%
Anxious 4%

Reviews

296

Avatar for hi2
Member since 2013
Went in to pick up Jack Herer and came out with Jack Flash. It gives a productive high. Nice in the morning with your coffee. Energy, focus, lots of smiling and laughing...I've heard there's two versions. This is the sativa dominant strain and it's wonderful. I'm actually glad they were out of ...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticEuphoricFocusedGigglyHappy
Avatar for leahwaz73
Member since 2017
Nausea started kicking in hard, with the migraine not too far away. I was fully prepared to go take a nap, but decided to medicate first with some Jack Flash. I got out my rig and did a couple dabs. As I walked back into the kitchen, I saw all the dirty dishes I had planned to put off until later wh...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticFocusedRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for AdriantheGreenDragon
Member since 2011
Not too bad . You can taste the Jack genetics and the smell is spicy with a hint of pine-sol. The first hit you can feel it , the soaring feeling, like the accent of a roller coaster. The buzz is mellow , not to energetic but an uplifted engaging type feeling overcomes you . You just got to get up a...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricUplifted
Avatar for Hovahagen
Member since 2016
Looks, Smells, Tastes... Jack Flash has it all and comes with a nice relaxing feeling but helps you get up and help you be productive in your day.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for PlatypusGuitar
Member since 2015
Being a huge fan of skunky strains, this one really hits the spot for me. The combination of sweet aromas with the skunk makes it a typical Haze, which is ideal for my personal needs. I felt very giggly and the only side effect was hardcore cottonmouth.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticGigglyHappyTalkative
Lineage

First strain parent
Super Skunk
parent
Second strain parent
Haze
parent
Strain
Jack Flash
Strain child
Django
child

Photos

User uploaded image of Jack FlashUser uploaded image of Jack FlashUser uploaded image of Jack FlashUser uploaded image of Jack FlashUser uploaded image of Jack FlashUser uploaded image of Jack FlashUser uploaded image of Jack Flash
