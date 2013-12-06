ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
A cross between Jack Herer and Super Silver Haze, this is one giggly hybrid. Sativa-dominant, Jack Haze provides patients with an intense psychoactive sensation. Like drinking a strong cup of coffee, this strain’s energizing and uplifting effects make it great for daytime use. Patients who suffer from depression or stress tend to really enjoy this strain. Jack Haze is quite potent, so it should be used with caution by novice patients.

Strain: Jack Haze Type: Sativa-Dominant (90% Sativa) Genetics: Jack Herer x Super Silver Haze Notes: Fluffy, elongated dark green nugs with sweet lemon pine aroma. Smooth smoke with sweet taste, no coughing. High is racy and euphoric, with a distinctly excited and upbeat contentment. The high is ...
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedTalkative
signature minty jack odor. grade A buds, from elemental wellness, at a grade A price (~19$g!). But that's okay; top shelf price better include testing. Starts off zooming, uplifted, talkative, giggly for the first hour and some change. Then tapers down into a chill-state. almost no groggy remnants. ...
CreativeGigglyHappyTalkativeUplifted
This is strong weed. I smoked it alone. Hadn't smoked in three years and did go a little overboard, mostly because I had a second joint after I started coming down from the first high. It's a very pleasant, uplifting high, mostly cerebral -- great for contemplation or creative work. It's starts ...
EuphoricGigglyUplifted
This is some mind heightening, expanding and refreshing Sativa. I'm simply blown away by its smell, look and head tripping long lasting effect. I smoked a half of a small joint and was taken to a place where enjoyment reigns. I don't remember smoking a sativa that lasted this long. It's a good ...
CreativeEuphoricTalkativeUplifted
This is some mind heightening, expanding and refreshing Sativa. I'm simply blown away by its smell, look and head tripping long lasting effect. I smoked a half of a small joint and was taken to a place where enjoyment reigns. I don't remember smoking a sativa that lasted this long. It's a good ...
First strain parent
Super Silver Haze
parent
Second strain parent
Jack Herer
parent
Strain
Jack Haze

