Hybrid

Jacky Girl or Jack’s Girlfriend is a hybrid cross of Jack Herer and Girl Scout Cookies created by Rebel Spirit Cannabis. It explodes out of the bag with an intoxicating aroma of mint, citrus, and pungent earth. This tall plant’s structure takes after its Jack Herer parentage while its flavors and effects take a cue from GSC. Jacky Girl behaves like a hybrid, offering mental and physical effects that produce a functional, yet pleasurable buzz that is equal parts stimulating and euphoric. Enjoy Jacky Girl to enhance mood, dissipate stress, and stimulate creativity.  

Avatar for HIM916
Member since 2016
I’ve been looking into the terpene profiles a bit more closely and the most prominent terpenes in Jacky’s Girl are Beta-Caryophyllene (calming, anti-inflammatory) Humulene (pain relief, calming) and Limonene (energy). Don’t be surprised if you get a mixture of these terpenes at varying degrees in yo...
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocused
Avatar for mapshawk
Member since 2018
It definitely sneaks up on you, like GSC. I could talk normally, until I tried to get up and realized it might be harder than I originally though. After a few rips, I could see clearly, but my head felt hazy, a wonderful, pain and ache free haze. My senses of smell and taste seemed a bit more sensit...
Lineage

First strain parent
Jack Herer
parent
Second strain parent
GSC
parent
Strain
Jacky Girl