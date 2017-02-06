ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Jamaican Pearl is a sweetly potent outdoor sativa strain from Dutch breeder Sensi Seeds whose presence will bring a taste of the Caribbean to cannabis consumers. Jamaica is home to sativas of astounding quality and potency, selectively bred for countless generations. This strain, a genetic cross between Marley's Collie and Early Pearl, provides a nice breezy cerebral sensation with tropical flavors. 

 

    Avatar for Antique-Toy
    Member since 2010
    Upon my trip to Germany with my band, we happened to get hold of someone that grew this strain. The strain made our stay in Germany the best part of our tour, because we stayed outside in parks just making music all day for our entire stay. Excellent for outdoor stoners.
    CreativeEuphoricHappyTinglyUplifted
    Avatar for Tathagata
    Member since 2014
    I was lucky enough to first try this strain about 9 years ago. The smell of the herb had a pleasant sweet spiciness, but nothing remarkable. It was well flushed and cured, and had a light, sweet taste with no harshness. I have never since experienced such a relieving calm from any other strains. It...
    CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappy
    Avatar for Irish91
    Member since 2011
    This is one of my absolute favorite strains to date. I smoke everyday and this is the cheapest stuff at the dispensary i go to (Sun Valley Caregivers) and its my favorite. $20 bucks an eight on happy hour, hellz yea. The high is really cheery and uplifting. I vaped it and the high lasts about 1.5-2 ...
    CreativeEuphoricUplifted
    Avatar for ThaBlasian206
    Member since 2011
    Some very medical stuff. After using this strain I immediately felt I could use the day to do anything I wanted and had no anxiety about any upcoming bull the world wanted to hand to me today. I definitely feel more creative and also more focused and a great urge to learn more about things I like an...
    CreativeEuphoricFocusedHappyUplifted
    Avatar for Pheonix22
    Member since 2014
    Managed to get my hands on some Jamaican Pearl a week ago and its rather good ! I mainly smoke Indica strains but decided to try a Sativa this time round. Its a creeper, so after smoking, it takes about 10 minutes for the high to kick in, but when it does - its amazing. Its a very sleepy, relaxing h...
    EuphoricHappyHungryRelaxedSleepy
    Lineage

    Marley's Collie
    Marley's Collie
    parent
    Second strain parent
    Early Pearl
    parent
    Strain
    Jamaican Pearl

