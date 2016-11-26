Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
Wow! This is hands down the best [indica-dominant] strain I've had. I anticipated the normal head high and a bowl later, I felt my body essentially melt into relaxation mode. I hit the couch and couldn't move.
When the immobilization period ended after about 30 minutes, I was still happy, giddy an...
I'm a pretty heavy indica smoker, and Jasmine knocked me on my ass. My muscles were so relaxed. It felt like a warm heavy blanket and left me couch locked and giggly. I love mixing strains and have had a lot of fun pairing Jasmine with other indicas for an even heavier effect. Would absolutely reco...