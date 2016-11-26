ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Jasmine
  4. Reviews

Jasmine reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Jasmine.

Reviews

14

Avatar for Caregivers101
Member since 2019
i need it for my husband who is very sick
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for jmelonyc
Member since 2015
Very good taste its like haze and lavender mixed its a whole body high I love it
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for Midnight_Moan
Member since 2018
Wow! This is hands down the best [indica-dominant] strain I've had. I anticipated the normal head high and a bowl later, I felt my body essentially melt into relaxation mode. I hit the couch and couldn't move. When the immobilization period ended after about 30 minutes, I was still happy, giddy an...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricGigglyHappyRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for xencoli
Member since 2017
in short... makes me human.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
write a review

Photos

Show all

User uploaded image of JasmineUser uploaded image of JasmineUser uploaded image of JasmineUser uploaded image of JasmineUser uploaded image of JasmineUser uploaded image of JasmineUser uploaded image of Jasmine
more
photos
Avatar for MadameGreen3988
Member since 2017
amazing 4 night time or after A Hard Day's Work. The pain and inflammation melts away.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for JloSmokey
Member since 2014
Very strong Strain....Sleeptime...but nice lavender sweet smoke!!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHungryRelaxedSleepyUplifted
Avatar for blackdino
Member since 2016
this is probably the greatest weed i had yet. love the head high
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricRelaxedTingly
Avatar for DarthKegel
Member since 2015
I'm a pretty heavy indica smoker, and Jasmine knocked me on my ass. My muscles were so relaxed. It felt like a warm heavy blanket and left me couch locked and giggly. I love mixing strains and have had a lot of fun pairing Jasmine with other indicas for an even heavier effect. Would absolutely reco...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricGigglyHappyRelaxedSleepy