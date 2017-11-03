ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Avatar for Potter25
Member since 2017
Grew this and harvested... a very clear headed (although relaxed) high. Body muscles softened .. very good at the end of a long day or after a very stressful event since it promotes muscle relaxation! Love it!
HappyRelaxed
Avatar for PunchingYourSalad
Member since 2019
Made an account just to make this strain my first review. This stuff is loud. The bud is sticky with wax but grinds well. Definitely as described above - mega body high and makes you feel like you’re melting into the couch, in a good way. Not a super creative or mentally stimulating high, but very s...
ArousedEuphoricHappyHungryRelaxed
Avatar for Hyperelk406
Member since 2019
I tried Jawa Kush so thought this sounded the closest. I always enjoy trying new strains this is definitely a good one!
EnergeticEuphoricFocusedRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for 25yearvet
Member since 2018
Great night bud. Good potency, burn and flavor. Just a solid Indica!
CreativeHungryRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for kris_love3
Member since 2018
I got this while on special from swell and I have loved it ever since.
Avatar for Lcrummel
Member since 2018
Take a whiff of the madness. One of my favorite strain discoveries of the year straight out of Massachusetts. It has a super sugary smell that greets the nose with pleasantness. The buds are a frosty green and gooey on the inside. I can taste a hint of OG flavor, but the taste is more enduring and w...
CreativeFocusedRelaxed
Avatar for tdogII
Member since 2016
Holy relaxation! Jawa Pie is a strain all about alleviation. Definitely a creeper, it starts to sneak up on you first hitting your body with a warm sense of relaxation. Next the mind starts to wind down and match the same frequency of relaxation as the body, being pure Indica this strain really has ...
RelaxedSleepyTingly
Avatar for djmindyj
Member since 2017
Best Indica strain for pain that I have ever smoked!! Wow!! Half of a joint of this heavenly strain gave me 24 hours of pain relief. Perfect for medical patients seeking muscle relaxation and sedation.
RelaxedSleepyTingly