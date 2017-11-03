Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Jawa Pie.
Reviews
25
Potter25
Member since 2017
Grew this and harvested... a very clear headed (although relaxed) high. Body muscles softened .. very good at the end of a long day or after a very stressful event since it promotes muscle relaxation! Love it!
Made an account just to make this strain my first review. This stuff is loud. The bud is sticky with wax but grinds well. Definitely as described above - mega body high and makes you feel like you’re melting into the couch, in a good way. Not a super creative or mentally stimulating high, but very s...
Take a whiff of the madness. One of my favorite strain discoveries of the year straight out of Massachusetts. It has a super sugary smell that greets the nose with pleasantness. The buds are a frosty green and gooey on the inside. I can taste a hint of OG flavor, but the taste is more enduring and w...
Holy relaxation! Jawa Pie is a strain all about alleviation. Definitely a creeper, it starts to sneak up on you first hitting your body with a warm sense of relaxation. Next the mind starts to wind down and match the same frequency of relaxation as the body, being pure Indica this strain really has ...
Best Indica strain for pain that I have ever smoked!! Wow!! Half of a joint of this heavenly strain gave me 24 hours of pain relief. Perfect for medical patients seeking muscle relaxation and sedation.