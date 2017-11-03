ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Jawa Pie is a sumptuously minty cut by Ocean Grown Seeds. This indica achieves its unique bouquet of shortbread, lime, and menthol by combining CookieFam’s Key Lime Pie with Ocean Grown’s own Alien Rift. The heavy combination anchors the consumer to the couch with weighted limbs and stoney sedation, making this an ideal end-of-the-day strain. Utilize Jawa Pie to mute stress, anxiety, and physical pain.   

Avatar for MrMary
Member since 2014
Another killer strain from Ocean Grown seeds. Beautiful dense buds with frost for days. Broken open it smells like lime candy combined with an incredibly delicious earthy funk. Exhaled it will explode into a mouth watering lime kruller donut flavor that will literally,make you salavate. Buzz is ver...
EuphoricHappyRelaxed
Avatar for Prairie
Member since 2014
Jwp is unusually euphoric for an Indica. Strong and long-lasting body effects, good for pain.
EuphoricHappyHungryRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for Pot_Snob
Member since 2017
Great strain, lime smell, rock hard nugs and frosty as can be. Nice heady high.
CreativeEuphoricHappyRelaxed
Avatar for tdogII
Member since 2016
Holy relaxation! Jawa Pie is a strain all about alleviation. Definitely a creeper, it starts to sneak up on you first hitting your body with a warm sense of relaxation. Next the mind starts to wind down and match the same frequency of relaxation as the body, being pure Indica this strain really has ...
RelaxedSleepyTingly
Avatar for buddywhite
Member since 2017
Hard hitting indica? yes it is. its every good. 👍 👍
EuphoricHappyHungryRelaxedSleepy
Lineage

Alien Rift
Key Lime Pie
Jawa Pie

