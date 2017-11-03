Jawa Pie is a sumptuously minty cut by Ocean Grown Seeds. This indica achieves its unique bouquet of shortbread, lime, and menthol by combining CookieFam’s Key Lime Pie with Ocean Grown’s own Alien Rift. The heavy combination anchors the consumer to the couch with weighted limbs and stoney sedation, making this an ideal end-of-the-day strain. Utilize Jawa Pie to mute stress, anxiety, and physical pain.
