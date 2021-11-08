Jealousy reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Jealousy.
Jealousy strain effects
Jealousy strain helps with
- 35% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 23% of people say it helps with Depression
- 20% of people say it helps with Stress
j........r
November 8, 2021
Aroused
Energetic
Euphoric
Giggly
my bud tender told me this is a hybrid that she loves and recommended it to me. i’m hitting it right now and life feels amazing and i just wanna smile and tell everyone about just positive things and have good vibes and just exist in a beautiful way yknow? definitely recommend.
T........k
December 1, 2021
If you love the ooey gooey honey butter cake of positivity that is Gelato, this strain is pure gold. I can literally feel my muscles relaxing and my headache feels like it's being washed away. The high continues to morph. "Relaxed, happy, and focused" has turned into a sort of dreamlike state of being. In terms of flavor profile, I'd actually place it somewhere between Runtz and Lemon Bean, except with a creamy finish. I'm a big enthusiast of marijuana, and this will probably become one of my favorites. Jealousy is unique and lovely in this case.
a........3
October 16, 2021
Creative
Energetic
Happy
Relaxed
Very Potent, With A Nice High ! It’s A Energetic High But Yet So Calm And Relaxing . Never Experienced A Strain With This Effect . Grabbed A Onion To Smoke And Test Out And After My First Joint I Had To Snatch A Whole Plate Of This Jealousy!!
J........2
November 19, 2022
Focused
Happy
It’s like your little league team won the championship and your dad pats you on the head, great job kiddo. Takes you out to Pizza Hut, you get a large coke and some fresh slices underneath that cool vintage light. It’s like that for me. A very cool vibe that I want to live in for awhile.
m........e
March 1, 2022
Aroused
Creative
Energetic
I've fallen in love with this strain. I've been dabbing Jealousy shatter for the past couple days. It's been a wonderfully hazy and positive experience. The effects of this strain come on like a soft, cold pillow on a hot summer's eve'. I'd describe the high as soothing in the best kind of way. A perfect balance of indica and sativa. The parent strain's should be proud of how their child turned out. I think I'm gonna go take another dab right now. I can't get over this feeling. It's like a warm hug from a friend that you've been missing for too long. Just enough of the indica to calm you down and make you feel relaxed. Just enough of the sativa to spark your creative energy or boost your mood. If this strain broke up with me and started dating my best friend, you bet your sweet behind I'd be feeling ... 💔Jealousy💔
k........g
July 6, 2022
Aroused
Euphoric
Giggly
The perfect strain. No matter how I'm feeling Jealousy makes me feel happy, light, social and really good overall. It makes me very talkative and washes away any anxiety I may be feeling. I just smoked some of this just now and it's making me feel like I'm inside a warm, fuzzy bubble of love and happy. I want to sing and laugh and go enjoy myself, I want to pet my kitties! I want to play my piano and sing! I want to make love to my husband and blow his mind! This strain should be called "World Peace" rather than "Jealousy" cos if everyone smoked it world peace would break out. Perhaps it's named as such because no other strain feels quite like it. It is amazing. If you have a chance to try it do not pass it up! I give it all the stars and all the thumbs up!
C........o
November 19, 2022
Energetic
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
Too 🔥🔥🔥. I'm usually very hard to impress (46/year old lifelong smoker), THIS strain is impressive. I immediately put in an order for more. Typically myrcene is my preferred terpene so I was skeptical. Immediately the euphoric effects hit, like clouds rolling back to reveal the sun. Next came the relaxation of all my muscles and body but not in a way that made me lazy. In fact there was a pep in my step as I did what I needed to do. I'd recommend for a night in or out.
a........8
May 5, 2022
Creative
Euphoric
Focused
Giggly
I've been getting a lot of bud lately that makes me feel lethargic and depressed, but this strain did the opposite. This strain is like a Sunday drive on a picture perfect beach highway in an anime or in California or something. If you come across a good batch of this strain, get some. More than worth it