The perfect strain. No matter how I'm feeling Jealousy makes me feel happy, light, social and really good overall. It makes me very talkative and washes away any anxiety I may be feeling. I just smoked some of this just now and it's making me feel like I'm inside a warm, fuzzy bubble of love and happy. I want to sing and laugh and go enjoy myself, I want to pet my kitties! I want to play my piano and sing! I want to make love to my husband and blow his mind! This strain should be called "World Peace" rather than "Jealousy" cos if everyone smoked it world peace would break out. Perhaps it's named as such because no other strain feels quite like it. It is amazing. If you have a chance to try it do not pass it up! I give it all the stars and all the thumbs up!