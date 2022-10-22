Jelly Donut reviews
October 22, 2022
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Sleepy
Jelly Donut - Nashville underground. (2oz test) I’m not really into all these new names but this strain shouldn’t be passed by. -The terp profile makes for one of the best tasting buds I’ve come across. The “loud” skunky aroma comes through but very much sweet with a slight berry or grape finish. -Appearance wise this strain looks like dosidos or alien og. (Dark shades of purple showered in trichomes). Growth pattern is noticeably interesting and gorgeous. -If you’re dealing with insomnia or muscle issues try giving this a shot. It leaves my eyes dry which is nice for winding down. Anyone looking for that strong indica may want to search this strain out. I could go on but point being this strain is very medicinally helpful. Easy 5/5
September 6, 2023
Relaxed
Sleepy
I bought this hoping it would be a hard-hitting sativa-heavy hybrid. It deff wasn’t that (for me). But I still like it a lot as a “wind down at the end of the day” strain. First off, this is legitimately the yummiest strain I’ve ever tasted. I’ve never been able to distinguish the complex flavor profiles that different strains have. They all just taste and smell skunky to me. This one actually tastes and smells like fruity candy. Like smarties (in the US) or sweettarts. I like want to take another hit just to taste it! It is fun and relaxing. It makes me happy, but in a mellow “content” way. And toward the end of the high it knocks me OUT and I sleep like the dead. It seems to help lift my mood (I have depression) and makes me feel warm and light. Not the most cerebral or euphoric high, but a calm, peaceful one. It’s deff not my energizer bunny strain but it has its place. I like to toke it around dinner time when I have an evening to just vibe. Then 3-4 hours later it knocks me out. Good for watching TV or doing repetitive/menial tasks. It does make me lazy af haha.
May 21, 2023
Headache
Good smoke , Real smooth & also taste like a jelly donut 😏🤣 i wouldn’t pay over 40 a 8th but it’s some good stuff if you can find it for the right price
October 29, 2022
Happy
Hungry
Mane I smoke half of a blunt bro had me tired and hungry and happy at the same time like the best strain I’ve had in awhile it’s totally worth it no matter what you get it for !
December 19, 2022
Giggly
Happy
Enjoyed
February 22, 2024
Giggly
Happy
Tastes like raspberry jelly and pretty gassy. One of my all time favorites even though I don’t usually love fruity strains. and always hate the “baked good” taste. I can’t stop talking when I smoke this strain, but i never care because i’m so happy and giggly.
January 2, 2024
Sleepy
Dizzy
It was tasty but gave me a bad headache after being dizzy for a bit. If you get headaches easily I don’t recommend. I don’t get headaches a lot and this killed my head.
August 3, 2023
Euphoric
Giggly
Relaxed
Everytime I smoke this I feel absolutely amazing. My pain is almost gone and I feel as tho my worries are gone. I enjoy the time with who I'm around and there's no bad in the world.