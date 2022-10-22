I bought this hoping it would be a hard-hitting sativa-heavy hybrid. It deff wasn’t that (for me). But I still like it a lot as a “wind down at the end of the day” strain. First off, this is legitimately the yummiest strain I’ve ever tasted. I’ve never been able to distinguish the complex flavor profiles that different strains have. They all just taste and smell skunky to me. This one actually tastes and smells like fruity candy. Like smarties (in the US) or sweettarts. I like want to take another hit just to taste it! It is fun and relaxing. It makes me happy, but in a mellow “content” way. And toward the end of the high it knocks me OUT and I sleep like the dead. It seems to help lift my mood (I have depression) and makes me feel warm and light. Not the most cerebral or euphoric high, but a calm, peaceful one. It’s deff not my energizer bunny strain but it has its place. I like to toke it around dinner time when I have an evening to just vibe. Then 3-4 hours later it knocks me out. Good for watching TV or doing repetitive/menial tasks. It does make me lazy af haha.