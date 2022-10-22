stock photo similar to Jelly Donut
Jelly Donut is an indica-dominant hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Purple Punch and French Toast. Jelly Donut is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for beginner cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Jelly Donut’s effects include feeling giggly, hungry, and sleepy. Medical marijuana patients often choose Jelly Donut when dealing with symptoms associated with insomnia and pain. Bred by Raw Genetics, Jelly Donut features flavors like grape, sage, and berry. The dominant terpene of this strain is pinene. The average price of Jelly Donut typically ranges from $40-$60 for ⅛ depending on regional availability. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Jelly Donut, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Jelly Donut strain effects

Reported by 40 real people like you

Feelings

Loading...

Giggly

Loading...

Relaxed

Loading...

Happy

Jelly Donut strain helps with

  • Anxiety
    33% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Stress
    20% of people say it helps with Stress
  • Insomnia
    15% of people say it helps with Insomnia
Jelly Donut strain reviews40

October 22, 2022
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Happy
Loading...Relaxed
Loading...Sleepy
Jelly Donut - Nashville underground. (2oz test) I’m not really into all these new names but this strain shouldn’t be passed by. -The terp profile makes for one of the best tasting buds I’ve come across. The “loud” skunky aroma comes through but very much sweet with a slight berry or grape finish. -Appearance wise this strain looks like dosidos or alien og. (Dark shades of purple showered in trichomes). Growth pattern is noticeably interesting and gorgeous. -If you’re dealing with insomnia or muscle issues try giving this a shot. It leaves my eyes dry which is nice for winding down. Anyone looking for that strong indica may want to search this strain out. I could go on but point being this strain is very medicinally helpful. Easy 5/5
21 people found this helpful
September 6, 2023
Loading...Relaxed
Loading...Sleepy
I bought this hoping it would be a hard-hitting sativa-heavy hybrid. It deff wasn’t that (for me). But I still like it a lot as a “wind down at the end of the day” strain. First off, this is legitimately the yummiest strain I’ve ever tasted. I’ve never been able to distinguish the complex flavor profiles that different strains have. They all just taste and smell skunky to me. This one actually tastes and smells like fruity candy. Like smarties (in the US) or sweettarts. I like want to take another hit just to taste it! It is fun and relaxing. It makes me happy, but in a mellow “content” way. And toward the end of the high it knocks me OUT and I sleep like the dead. It seems to help lift my mood (I have depression) and makes me feel warm and light. Not the most cerebral or euphoric high, but a calm, peaceful one. It’s deff not my energizer bunny strain but it has its place. I like to toke it around dinner time when I have an evening to just vibe. Then 3-4 hours later it knocks me out. Good for watching TV or doing repetitive/menial tasks. It does make me lazy af haha.
8 people found this helpful
May 21, 2023
Loading...Headache
Good smoke , Real smooth & also taste like a jelly donut 😏🤣 i wouldn’t pay over 40 a 8th but it’s some good stuff if you can find it for the right price
3 people found this helpful
