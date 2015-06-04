ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Jenni
  • Leafly flower of Jenni

Sativa

Jenni

Jenni

Jenni is a lightweight sativa strain grown by Peace Naturals Project Inc. in Canada. A sweet fruity aroma emanates from Jenni’s pointed buds, providing a flavorful precursor to this strain’s soothing, clear-headed effects. With a modest THC level that typically reaches just 10%, Jenni allows you to remain functional and productive throughout the day. These easy-to-manage effects makes Jenni a great choice for novice consumers who need to treat aches, pains, and other symptoms without the anxiety that often comes with too much THC. 

Reviews

6

Avatar for Nack92
Member since 2014
Quite the trouvaille! The subtle onset of bliss skillfully weaved through my soul with each passing of time; metanoia. It is a serene strain, for when one is utiwaaien. This is the most orphic strain I have ever come across in all of my travels. It just gives off such a eleutheromania. Now that it i...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricFocusedHappyRelaxed
Avatar for Jrockk26
Member since 2014
Great smell & taste Very sweet aroma If you haven't tried, you're missing out
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyRelaxed
write a review

Photos

User uploaded image of JenniUser uploaded image of Jenni