ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Jenni
  4. Reviews

Jenni reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Jenni.

Reviews

6

Avatar for CitizenCush
Member since 2015
Got this as a ftp preroll, put me right to sleep at night and woke me right up the next day. Stayed productive while feeling great. Will return...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
write a review

Photos

User uploaded image of JenniUser uploaded image of Jenni
Avatar for Jrockk26
Member since 2014
Great smell &amp; taste Very sweet aroma If you haven't tried, you're missing out
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyRelaxed
Avatar for Nack92
Member since 2014
Quite the trouvaille! The subtle onset of bliss skillfully weaved through my soul with each passing of time; metanoia. It is a serene strain, for when one is utiwaaien. This is the most orphic strain I have ever come across in all of my travels. It just gives off such a eleutheromania. Now that it i...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricFocusedHappyRelaxed