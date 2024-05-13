Jimi's Punch reviews
Jimi's Punch strain effects
a........r
May 13, 2024
Euphoric
Happy
Gorgeously euphoric, a really soaring, full-colour rush. A tremendously charming, effervescent high: it feels like smiles and pink cheeks and champagne bubbles. Relaxing but not overly sedating -- just marvellously balanced. Truly love this one.
c........e
November 18, 2024
Energetic
Focused
Happy
A well balanced sativa dom hybrid. A quick head high off the rip followed by a silky smooth, well balanced body and head high. Doesn't crush you, but leaves you in the sweet spot whether you're on the go or chilling on the couch. Not overly strong on the taste buds, the limonene dominates the subtly sweet, citrus flavor profile.
S........l
May 16, 2024
Energetic
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Great strain from Cresco!! Nice head and body high! Helps with my back and knee pain. Nice taste and a great euphoric relaxed buzz!!! Recommended for pain and stress!! I had the “Jimi’s punch” budder from Cresco and love the taste and the high!!!