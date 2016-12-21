We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
Grown by a friend in a legal state, I didn’t know it’s reputation as being an “uplifting Sativa.”
I slipped over into my paranoid, overly self-conscious, existential crisis mode which is what I’m trying to avoid at baseline and this made it x100.
I was fidgety, felt head pressure, and even a lit...
Its Nirvanas go at Jack Herer.
The unique and best thing about these types of strains are their combination with northern lights which brings you a nice sativa experience without too much negative. If you enjoy indica and want to try a sativa without it being too strong of a sativa this will do.
...
One of the few strains I avoid. It makes me feel wired and irritable. HOWEVER, this strain was my wife’s strain of choice after each of her chemotherapy treatments from breast cancer. This strain eased her nausea like no other.
I had a main branch break off half way through flower. Off of a single bowl I was super energized. Folding laundry, vacuuming, and made a delicious dinner for my girls. had a hankering for citrus flavored candy, but didn't have the munchies at all. Stay away from a second bowl unless your ready ...