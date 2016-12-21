ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Jock Horror reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Jock Horror.

Effects

Show all

17 people reported 116 effects
Euphoric 70%
Happy 70%
Energetic 47%
Hungry 41%
Uplifted 35%
Depression 47%
Stress 35%
Lack of appetite 23%
Fatigue 17%
Nausea 17%
Dry eyes 23%
Dry mouth 23%
Anxious 11%
Dizzy 11%
Paranoid 5%

Reviews

23

Avatar for Sassythesassquatch
Member since 2019
My all time favourite. If you like hyper, giggly weed this is for you. It somehow makes you have a warm fuzzy feeling as well as getting you in hysterics. 10/10 would smoke again.
Reported
feelings
EnergeticEuphoricGigglyHappyHungry
Avatar for BlessTheRain
Member since 2018
Grown by a friend in a legal state, I didn’t know it’s reputation as being an “uplifting Sativa.” I slipped over into my paranoid, overly self-conscious, existential crisis mode which is what I’m trying to avoid at baseline and this made it x100. I was fidgety, felt head pressure, and even a lit...
Reported
feelings
ArousedEnergetic
Avatar for billbo91
Member since 2017
Its Nirvanas go at Jack Herer. The unique and best thing about these types of strains are their combination with northern lights which brings you a nice sativa experience without too much negative. If you enjoy indica and want to try a sativa without it being too strong of a sativa this will do. ...
Reported
feelings
ArousedEnergeticEuphoricHappyHungry
Avatar for Panayotis
Member since 2016
One of the few strains I avoid. It makes me feel wired and irritable. HOWEVER, this strain was my wife’s strain of choice after each of her chemotherapy treatments from breast cancer. This strain eased her nausea like no other.
Reported
feelings
Avatar for Fumaca
Member since 2017
Long lasting high.
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricHappyHungryRelaxed
Avatar for ShattaRanks
Member since 2017
I had a main branch break off half way through flower. Off of a single bowl I was super energized. Folding laundry, vacuuming, and made a delicious dinner for my girls. had a hankering for citrus flavored candy, but didn't have the munchies at all. Stay away from a second bowl unless your ready ...
Reported
feelings
Avatar for dirtydawg
Member since 2016
Not much smell or taste, probably one of the weakest strains of sativa that I have tried. Nothing really outstanding to say.
Reported
feelings
Avatar for inbee317
Member since 2014
Not as racy as other sativa doms I've had. comes on wonderfully, a bit slow after about an hour though. found it to be a great aphrodisiac.
Reported
feelings
ArousedEuphoricHappyHungrySleepy