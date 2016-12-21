ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Sativa

3.8 23 reviews

Jock Horror

Jock Horror

Jock Horror is sativa-dominant hybrid parented by Northern Lights and two other strains of the Skunk and Haze families. These resinous buds offer a fresh, unique aroma with uplifting effects. Best produced indoors, growers can expect these tall plants to flower between 9 and 11 weeks.

Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

17 people reported 116 effects
Euphoric 70%
Happy 70%
Energetic 47%
Hungry 41%
Uplifted 35%
Depression 47%
Stress 35%
Lack of appetite 23%
Fatigue 17%
Nausea 17%
Dry eyes 23%
Dry mouth 23%
Anxious 11%
Dizzy 11%
Paranoid 5%

Reviews

23

Photos

Lineage

First strain parent
Skunk No. 1
parent
Second strain parent
Haze
parent
Strain
Jock Horror
Strain child
AK-48
child

Products with Jock Horror

