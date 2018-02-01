ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
7

Avatar for XSpacegoatx
Member since 2018
Love it,,
feelings
RelaxedSleepyUplifted
Avatar for QueenCrabber
Member since 2018
Such a smooth and flavorful strain. literally melts my pain away and leaves me with couch lock. this has become my favorite strain. I would recommend this for anyone that suffers from chronic pain and arthritis.
feelings
FocusedRelaxed
Avatar for GreenGoddessGirl
Member since 2018
I’m digging Jorge! The smell is sweet and fragrant! It’s beautiful to look at, kind of like a diamond. Its got lots of orange hairs. Jorge not only looks and smells good, he delivers. My pain is drastically reduced. My mind is clear and I feel so much better then u did an hour ago. I was hoping to...
feelings
CreativeHappyUplifted
Avatar for PhillyMMJ
Member since 2018
This strain provides a smooth, relaxing, indica high. it tastes earthy with a SLIGHT skunk kick. It creeps up a bit, so don't underestimate it! I bought this at 14 something percent THC and it works better for me than some other strains did for me in THC. I wish the high would last a little longer, ...
feelings
RelaxedSleepyTingly
Avatar for Oppieslaw1130
Member since 2018
definitely am loving this strain. it just took itself all the way to my top five and I have had the pleasure to smoke a lot of different flower. this right here though let's just give it up loving it. Oppies-Law approved
feelings
Avatar for NaturesWayMedicine
Member since 2015
Jorge's Diamond is now available in Pennsylvania despensaries. This flower has a sweet, flavorful fruity aroma and it taste sweet like honey and berries. Patients enjoy its calming effects. Patients also say its good for chronic pain, muscle spasms and anxiety.
feelings
Avatar for automushbkk
Member since 2017
this strain is my last harvest, it gives your day slowly and long-lasting high effect,i think that the best of time use is night.
feelings
RelaxedSleepyTingly