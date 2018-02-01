Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
Such a smooth and flavorful strain. literally melts my pain away and leaves me with couch lock. this has become my favorite strain. I would recommend this for anyone that suffers from chronic pain and arthritis.
I’m digging Jorge! The smell is sweet and fragrant! It’s beautiful to look at, kind of like a diamond. Its got lots of orange hairs. Jorge not only looks and smells good, he delivers.
My pain is drastically reduced. My mind is clear and I feel so much better then u did an hour ago. I was hoping to...
This strain provides a smooth, relaxing, indica high. it tastes earthy with a SLIGHT skunk kick. It creeps up a bit, so don't underestimate it! I bought this at 14 something percent THC and it works better for me than some other strains did for me in THC. I wish the high would last a little longer, ...
definitely am loving this strain. it just took itself all the way to my top five and I have had the pleasure to smoke a lot of different flower. this right here though let's just give it up loving it. Oppies-Law approved
Jorge's Diamond is now available in Pennsylvania despensaries. This flower has a sweet, flavorful fruity aroma and it taste sweet like honey and berries. Patients enjoy its calming effects. Patients also say its good for chronic pain, muscle spasms and anxiety.