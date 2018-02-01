ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Jorge’s Diamond
  • Leafly flower of Jorge’s Diamond

Indica

Jorge’s Diamond

Jorge’s Diamond

Jorge’s Diamond is an indica-dominant strain created by and named after Jorge Cervantes (aka George Van Patten). This strain emerged from Dutch Passion’s “Research Gene Pool,” which contains over 25 years worth of esoteric cannabis genetics. Likely deriving from Afghani parentage, Jorge’s Diamond produces plump, resinous buds that naturally fend off pests and mold while releasing an intoxicating aroma of honey and fresh raspberries. With about four weeks of vegetative time and 8-10 weeks to flower, Jorge’s Diamond finishes in just over three months time, often offering a THC percentage upwards of 17%.   

Reviews

7

Show all

Avatar for automushbkk
Member since 2017
this strain is my last harvest, it gives your day slowly and long-lasting high effect,i think that the best of time use is night.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
RelaxedSleepyTingly
Avatar for QueenCrabber
Member since 2018
Such a smooth and flavorful strain. literally melts my pain away and leaves me with couch lock. this has become my favorite strain. I would recommend this for anyone that suffers from chronic pain and arthritis.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
FocusedRelaxed
Avatar for GreenGoddessGirl
Member since 2018
I’m digging Jorge! The smell is sweet and fragrant! It’s beautiful to look at, kind of like a diamond. Its got lots of orange hairs. Jorge not only looks and smells good, he delivers. My pain is drastically reduced. My mind is clear and I feel so much better then u did an hour ago. I was hoping to...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeHappyUplifted
Avatar for XSpacegoatx
Member since 2018
Love it,,
Read full review
Reported
feelings
RelaxedSleepyUplifted
Avatar for PhillyMMJ
Member since 2018
This strain provides a smooth, relaxing, indica high. it tastes earthy with a SLIGHT skunk kick. It creeps up a bit, so don't underestimate it! I bought this at 14 something percent THC and it works better for me than some other strains did for me in THC. I wish the high would last a little longer, ...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
RelaxedSleepyTingly
more
reviews
write a review

Lineage

Strain parent
Afghani
parent
Strain
Jorge’s Diamond