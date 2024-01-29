Joyride reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Joyride.
Joyride strain effects
Joyride strain helps with
- 33% of people say it helps with Depression
- 33% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 33% of people say it helps with Crohn's disease
b........s
January 29, 2024
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Love this plant so much! It's the perfect mix of THC/THCV. Allows me to medicate while staying very functional.
k........k
January 26, 2024
Euphoric
Happy
Talkative
Took a Joyride gummy at a club where a Halloween party was being held. Was able to have a creative, clear train of thought and conversation while happily high. Delightful! Now my go to for clear functioning relaxed enjoyment.
n........9
September 1, 2024
Energetic
Focused
Gives a very pleasant high. Allows for energetic and euphoric feeling while keeping me focused.