Joyride reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Joyride.

write a review

Joyride strain effects

Reported by 3 real people like you

Feelings

Loading...

Energetic

Loading...

Creative

Loading...

Focused

Joyride strain helps with

  • Depression
    33% of people say it helps with Depression
  • Anxiety
    33% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Crohn's disease
    33% of people say it helps with Crohn's disease

Joyride reviews

write a review
Sort by
Most Helpful
January 29, 2024
Loading...Creative
Loading...Energetic
Loading...Euphoric
Love this plant so much! It's the perfect mix of THC/THCV. Allows me to medicate while staying very functional.
2 people found this helpful
January 26, 2024
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Happy
Loading...Talkative
Took a Joyride gummy at a club where a Halloween party was being held. Was able to have a creative, clear train of thought and conversation while happily high. Delightful! Now my go to for clear functioning relaxed enjoyment.
1 person found this helpful
September 1, 2024
Loading...Energetic
Loading...Focused
Gives a very pleasant high. Allows for energetic and euphoric feeling while keeping me focused.
1 person found this helpful

Buy strains with similar effects to Joyride

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...