SativaTHC 13%THCV 13%

Joyride

Joyride is a high-THCV, sativa-dominant weed strain bred by Phylos Bioscience and made from a genetic cross of Amnesia S1 and a proprietary cross of landrace strains. Joyride offers consumers a balance of THC and as much as 13% THCV, making it an ideal choice for those seeking focus and energy; patients may find it helps address symptoms of fatigue and depression. Flavors include citrus and pine, with green buds that shine under golden trichomes. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Joyride, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Something not right? Suggest an edit

Buy strains with similar effects to Joyride

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...

Joyride strain effects

Reported by 3 real people like you

Feelings

Loading...

Energetic

Loading...

Creative

Loading...

Focused

Joyride strain helps with

  • Depression
    33% of people say it helps with Depression
  • Anxiety
    33% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Crohn's disease
    33% of people say it helps with Crohn's disease
Loading...

Ready to try this strain?

Shop Joyride products near you

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Similar to Joyride near Ashburn, VA

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Joyride strain reviews3

January 29, 2024
Loading...Creative
Loading...Energetic
Loading...Euphoric
Love this plant so much! It's the perfect mix of THC/THCV. Allows me to medicate while staying very functional.
2 people found this helpful
January 26, 2024
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Happy
Loading...Talkative
Took a Joyride gummy at a club where a Halloween party was being held. Was able to have a creative, clear train of thought and conversation while happily high. Delightful! Now my go to for clear functioning relaxed enjoyment.
1 person found this helpful
September 1, 2024
Loading...Energetic
Loading...Focused
Gives a very pleasant high. Allows for energetic and euphoric feeling while keeping me focused.
1 person found this helpful
Read all reviews

Strain spotlight

Joyride strain genetics