Juicee J reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Juicee J.
Juicee J strain effects
Reported by 5 real people like you
Juicee J strain helps with
- 60% of people say it helps with PTSD
- 40% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
- 40% of people say it helps with Anxiety
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Juicee J reviews
D........0
4 days ago
Creative
Energetic
Focused
Giggly
Definitely one of my favorite strains! Perfect balance for a social night out with friend’s or just chilling in the house. All around good high!
L........9
September 28, 2025
Creative
Focused
Dry eyes
Dry mouth
First time toking on Juicee J, picked up from my local medical dispensary. At first glance, super cowed frosty spade shaped nug that reminds you of the shape of an everlasting gobstopper. White crystals and thin orange hairs cover this dark green/ purple nug and looks fantastic. First smell is cakey/candy/fruity, fruity cake dry token, super smooth hits that dont make you cough. A true top shelf strain right here.
C........7
September 14, 2025
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Uplifted
Grabbed a sack of this flower from the dispensery in Michigan. I knew of the rapper from Memphis JuicyJ. Didn't know he had a strain. The smoke itself is completely smooth, the taste is like fruit from a tree. The burn on it is even. The high is body and soul. This is indeed a top tier strain. 🏆