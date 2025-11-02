Juicee J
Juicee J effects are mostly energizing.
Juicee J potency is higher THC than average.
Juicee J is a hybrid cannabis strain bred by Seed Junky Genetics and made from a genetic cross of Cap Junky x (Gelato 41 x Sherb bx). This is a versatile strain that thrives in any grow environment, and grows into the signature dense, chunky and grass-green buds of the GSC family. Juicee J leans more fruity candy than baked dessert, with a shifting palate of cherry, turpentine, herbal, and even lilac notes. This is a true hybrid strain experience, with a tingly body effect and serene (but not sedating) headspace. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Juicee J, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Juicee J strain effects
Juicee J strain helps with
- 60% of people say it helps with PTSD
- 40% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
- 40% of people say it helps with Anxiety
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
