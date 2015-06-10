ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Juicy Jack
  4. Reviews

Juicy Jack reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Juicy Jack.

Reviews

19

Avatar for Zanna51
Member since 2018
Just received this strain today and I’m impressed! I’m relaxed, but don feel couch lock. Great happy hour strain!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyRelaxed
Avatar for shumz420
Member since 2017
Pretty good strain - not the biggest fan of juicy fruit on its own but it provides a nice berry compliment on the taste ..High is good and mellow great day time Sunday stain
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for DrFrankenshroom
Member since 2018
The first time I tried it hit me like a brick shithouse. I felt a bit dizzy and nauseous. (Though I thought this dizziness could have been from dialysis )It is was ok. It mellowed me out . Other times smoked , it did not hit as hard.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for TheHighmay
Member since 2017
This is a really good Hybrid. It leans toward the sativa side really motivating and makes you creative. The taste is amazing.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticHappy
write a review

Photos

User uploaded image of Juicy JackUser uploaded image of Juicy JackUser uploaded image of Juicy JackUser uploaded image of Juicy Jack
more
photos
Avatar for blazeethan
Member since 2017
very fruity taste, sweet aftertaste, pleasant smell, very uplifting, good for pain relief, not much of the munchies though. sort of mental lag, euphoric and warm and fuzzy feel inside, throat feels warm like i have taken a couple shots of vodka. overall pretty decent, feels like a sativa dominant bu...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricHappyRelaxed
Avatar for mrcantgetenough
Member since 2016
I absolutely have found the Holy Grail of Cannabis! JJ (as I will call it) is not only the best strain I have smoked to date, it is also the most beautiful! This is my kind of smoke, the KINDRED as they called it 25 years ago! Uplifting, creative, focused and in charge! Berry flavor with some Citrus...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocused
Avatar for rockstarink
Member since 2017
mine tasted terrible
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for cturne04
Member since 2016
This strain definitely feels like a full sativa. I was much more awake and talkative. Lovedd it.
Read full review
Reported
feelings