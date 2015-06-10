Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
The first time I tried it hit me like a brick shithouse.
I felt a bit dizzy and nauseous. (Though I thought this dizziness could have been from dialysis )It is was ok. It mellowed me out . Other times smoked , it did not hit as hard.
very fruity taste, sweet aftertaste, pleasant smell, very uplifting, good for pain relief, not much of the munchies though. sort of mental lag, euphoric and warm and fuzzy feel inside, throat feels warm like i have taken a couple shots of vodka. overall pretty decent, feels like a sativa dominant bu...
I absolutely have found the Holy Grail of Cannabis! JJ (as I will call it) is not only the best strain I have smoked to date, it is also the most beautiful! This is my kind of smoke, the KINDRED as they called it 25 years ago! Uplifting, creative, focused and in charge! Berry flavor with some Citrus...