Hybrid

Juicy Jack

Juicy Jack

Juicy Jack combines the tropical flavors of Juicy Fruit with the therapeutic attributes of Jack Herer. This hybrid is balanced between its indica and sativa heritage but its effects lean towards the creative, uplifting buzz associated with sativas. Juicy Jack creates a flavorful mouthful of sweet berry notes that mingle with a spiced, earthy musk to usher in a euphoric burst of heady effects.

Avatar for jhuffsc
Member since 2015
I smoke daily, so it usually takes a few hits to get me blazed. Juicy Jack knocked me on my ass in about 2 hits, no dry mouth but killer munchies. Also works great with my ADHD and anxiety.
HappyHungryTalkative
Avatar for mrcantgetenough
Member since 2016
I absolutely have found the Holy Grail of Cannabis! JJ (as I will call it) is not only the best strain I have smoked to date, it is also the most beautiful! This is my kind of smoke, the KINDRED as they called it 25 years ago! Uplifting, creative, focused and in charge! Berry flavor with some Citrus...
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocused
Avatar for Suit
Member since 2015
I LOVE this strain. It's my new daytime escape.
EnergeticEuphoricFocusedRelaxedTalkative
Avatar for blazeethan
Member since 2017
very fruity taste, sweet aftertaste, pleasant smell, very uplifting, good for pain relief, not much of the munchies though. sort of mental lag, euphoric and warm and fuzzy feel inside, throat feels warm like i have taken a couple shots of vodka. overall pretty decent, feels like a sativa dominant bu...
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricHappyRelaxed
Avatar for sneaka
Member since 2015
This is the first time ive tried it and its definitely my favorite strain. Gives me a really good high when i dnt even have to move to enjoy everything.
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocused
Lineage

Juicy Fruit
Jack Herer
Juicy Jack

