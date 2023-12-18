Jungle Grapes
Jungle Grapes is a hybrid weed strain that is a genetic cross between Grape Topanga and Jungle Cake. Its exact sativa-indica balance is not specified. This strain is known for its well-rounded effects and intriguing characteristics. Jungle Grapes typically features a THC content ranging from 18% to 22%, making it a versatile choice suitable for both beginners and experienced cannabis consumers. Its moderate to high potency ensures a satisfying experience. Leafly customers report that Jungle Grapes effects include feeling relaxed, happy, and euphoric. This strain is ideal for unwinding after a long day, enhancing mood, and promoting creativity without excessive sedation. Medical marijuana patients often choose Jungle Grapes when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, anxiety, and chronic pain. Its balanced genetics offer therapeutic relief for a variety of conditions. Jungle Grapes is bred by Jungle Boys. The strain’s flavors, and dominant terpenes, are not available. The average price of Jungle Grapes typically ranges from $12 to $16 per gram, making it a moderately priced strain in most markets. Jungle Grapes is the strain for those seeking a balanced and mood-enhancing cannabis experience. If you've had the opportunity to experience Jungle Grapes, please share your thoughts by leaving a strain review.
Jungle Grapes strain effects
Jungle Grapes strain helps with
14% of people say it helps with Depression
14% of people say it helps with Pain
14% of people say it helps with Stress
