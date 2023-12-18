The Good - Smells lovey - Fairly strong - Body cloud/pain? What pain? - No munchies - No paranoia The Neutral - Not for when I need a clear head - Doesn’t make me tired The Bad - The dry mouth I’m getting is badddd - and while it smells lovely and while smoking it’s nice, the aftertaste gluing my mouth together is … not - It is not a good strain for my anxiety. It amplifies my anxiety and that is just not going to work for me