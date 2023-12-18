stock photo similar to Jungle Grapes
HybridTHC 22%CBG 1%

Jungle Grapes

Jungle Grapes is a hybrid weed strain that is a genetic cross between Grape Topanga and Jungle Cake. Its exact sativa-indica balance is not specified. This strain is known for its well-rounded effects and intriguing characteristics. Jungle Grapes typically features a THC content ranging from 18% to 22%, making it a versatile choice suitable for both beginners and experienced cannabis consumers. Its moderate to high potency ensures a satisfying experience. Leafly customers report that Jungle Grapes effects include feeling relaxed, happy, and euphoric. This strain is ideal for unwinding after a long day, enhancing mood, and promoting creativity without excessive sedation. Medical marijuana patients often choose Jungle Grapes when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, anxiety, and chronic pain. Its balanced genetics offer therapeutic relief for a variety of conditions. Jungle Grapes is bred by Jungle Boys. The strain’s flavors, and dominant terpenes, are not available. The average price of Jungle Grapes typically ranges from $12 to $16 per gram, making it a moderately priced strain in most markets. Jungle Grapes is the strain for those seeking a balanced and mood-enhancing cannabis experience. If you've had the opportunity to experience Jungle Grapes, please share your thoughts by leaving a strain review.

Jungle Grapes strain effects

Reported by 7 real people like you

Feelings

Creative

Focused

Energetic

Jungle Grapes strain helps with

  • Depression
    14% of people say it helps with Depression
  • Pain
    14% of people say it helps with Pain
  • Stress
    14% of people say it helps with Stress
Jungle Grapes strain reviews7

December 18, 2023
I just recently bought this strain at the Shangri-La superstore in Monroe, OH. It makes me feel wonderful all the way around,it takes good control over my mental health and pain. It’s also gets me a bit motivated to get shit done. It’s some wonderful medicine.
2 people found this helpful
October 21, 2023
Had a really yummy flavor. Felt relaxed right away, and could definitely feel the buzz behind my eyes quite soon after. Just a nice happy, relaxed buzz.
2 people found this helpful
March 25, 2024
The Good - Smells lovey - Fairly strong - Body cloud/pain? What pain? - No munchies - No paranoia The Neutral - Not for when I need a clear head - Doesn’t make me tired The Bad - The dry mouth I’m getting is badddd - and while it smells lovely and while smoking it’s nice, the aftertaste gluing my mouth together is … not - It is not a good strain for my anxiety. It amplifies my anxiety and that is just not going to work for me
2 people found this helpful
Jungle Grapes strain genetics

Strain parent
Jungle Cake
Jungle Grapes
Jungle Grapes