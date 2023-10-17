Jungle Grapes #35 reviews
Jungle Grapes #35 strain effects
Jungle Grapes #35 strain helps with
- 100% of people say it helps with Insomnia
- 100% of people say it helps with Stress
- 100% of people say it helps with Anxiety
October 17, 2023
Picked up a baggie of this on a whim to give it a spin. Vaped at 185 celcius, three good hits. Sneaks up on you and settles you in nice and slow, with some buzzy peaks of euphoria and cerebral affects for fun. I'm usually a sativa fan, but this is a well balanced high that doesn't leave you couch-locked, but also doesn't leave you bored or brain dead - your brain stays switched on, but your hella relaxed. A good evening strain when you still have a few things to do. Going to keep this one around for a night cap... makes for an excellent medical strain.