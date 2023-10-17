Jungle Grapes #35 is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Grape Topanga and Jungle Cake. This strain is 40% sativa and 60% indica. Jungle Grapes #35 is a highly sought-after hybrid known for its well-rounded effects that appeal to both beginners and experienced cannabis consumers. With a THC content typically ranging from 28% to 30%, it offers a potent experience that can cater to various preferences. This strain is valued for its ability to induce a soothing, full-body relaxation while still uplifting the mood, making it suitable for both relaxation and socializing. Medical marijuana patients frequently turn to Jungle Grapes #35 to alleviate symptoms associated with conditions such as chronic pain, insomnia, and stress. Its balanced effects and potent THC content make it a valuable option for managing a range of health-related issues. Bred by Jungle Boys, Jungle Grapes #35 features a delightful flavor profile characterized by fruity and grape-like notes, with hints of sweetness. Users can expect to savor flavors reminiscent of ripe grapes, earthy undertones, and a subtle sweetness that adds depth to the overall experience. The dominant terpene in Jungle Grapes #35 is myrcene, which contributes to its relaxing and calming properties. The average price of Jungle Grapes #35 typically ranges from $14 to $18 per gram, making it a moderately priced option for those seeking a balanced and enjoyable cannabis experience. If you've had the opportunity to smoke, dab, or consume Jungle Grapes #35, please consider sharing your insights and experiences by leaving a strain review.