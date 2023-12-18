Jungle Boys got this one right! Just got a 1/2 and it was grown by Potent Planet here in AZ, testing at 28% THC. Buds are perfect bowl size nugs, and are covered in kief. Smells like grape and tastes the same. I just finished my first bowl/bud of this, DAMN! Very stony, to the point of being “squirrel” stoned. Body is relaxed and my mood is great. WOW, I’m impressed. I will be looking for more of this. Enjoy 😉