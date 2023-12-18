Jungle Grapes reviews
x........a
December 18, 2023
Creative
Energetic
Focused
Giggly
I just recently bought this strain at the Shangri-La superstore in Monroe, OH. It makes me feel wonderful all the way around,it takes good control over my mental health and pain. It’s also gets me a bit motivated to get shit done. It’s some wonderful medicine.
M........n
October 21, 2023
Happy
Relaxed
Had a really yummy flavor. Felt relaxed right away, and could definitely feel the buzz behind my eyes quite soon after. Just a nice happy, relaxed buzz.
k........p
March 25, 2024
Relaxed
Anxious
The Good - Smells lovey - Fairly strong - Body cloud/pain? What pain? - No munchies - No paranoia The Neutral - Not for when I need a clear head - Doesn’t make me tired The Bad - The dry mouth I’m getting is badddd - and while it smells lovely and while smoking it’s nice, the aftertaste gluing my mouth together is … not - It is not a good strain for my anxiety. It amplifies my anxiety and that is just not going to work for me
t........9
May 31, 2024
Euphoric
Focused
Relaxed
I read the reviews on this strain and I was a little turned down on it but I got a gram of dosidoe X jungle grapes and it made me relaxed and sleepy, my pain in my lower back is at an ease. I definitely recommend this strain if you have... pain stress insomnia add/ADHD I usually take dab straw hits but I took a dab rig hit and it was amazing!!!
e........e
June 6, 2024
Creative
Focused
Relaxed
Dryer until you grind it, decent texture for rolling, goes dry quick though if left out for a few mins. green puffy buds with orange hairs. Smells sweeter like grapes, tastes almost like a lightly fruity tea.
D........a
March 9, 2024
Aroused
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
Jungle Boys got this one right! Just got a 1/2 and it was grown by Potent Planet here in AZ, testing at 28% THC. Buds are perfect bowl size nugs, and are covered in kief. Smells like grape and tastes the same. I just finished my first bowl/bud of this, DAMN! Very stony, to the point of being “squirrel” stoned. Body is relaxed and my mood is great. WOW, I’m impressed. I will be looking for more of this. Enjoy 😉
s........4
March 19, 2024
Creative
Focused
Happy
Relaxed
This is a perfect balanced high!!! I picked this up first thing this morning in Az. potent planet grew this, a little on the dry side but all in all did an amazing job! thumbs up!