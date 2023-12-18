Jungle Grapes reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Jungle Grapes.

write a review

Jungle Grapes strain effects

Reported by 7 real people like you

Feelings

Loading...

Creative

Loading...

Focused

Loading...

Energetic

Jungle Grapes strain helps with

  • Depression
    14% of people say it helps with Depression
  • Pain
    14% of people say it helps with Pain
  • Stress
    14% of people say it helps with Stress

Jungle Grapes reviews

write a review
Sort by
Most Helpful
December 18, 2023
Loading...Creative
Loading...Energetic
Loading...Focused
Loading...Giggly
I just recently bought this strain at the Shangri-La superstore in Monroe, OH. It makes me feel wonderful all the way around,it takes good control over my mental health and pain. It’s also gets me a bit motivated to get shit done. It’s some wonderful medicine.
2 people found this helpful
October 21, 2023
Loading...Happy
Loading...Relaxed
Had a really yummy flavor. Felt relaxed right away, and could definitely feel the buzz behind my eyes quite soon after. Just a nice happy, relaxed buzz.
2 people found this helpful
March 25, 2024
Loading...Relaxed
Loading...Anxious
The Good - Smells lovey - Fairly strong - Body cloud/pain? What pain? - No munchies - No paranoia The Neutral - Not for when I need a clear head - Doesn’t make me tired The Bad - The dry mouth I’m getting is badddd - and while it smells lovely and while smoking it’s nice, the aftertaste gluing my mouth together is … not - It is not a good strain for my anxiety. It amplifies my anxiety and that is just not going to work for me
2 people found this helpful
May 31, 2024
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Focused
Loading...Relaxed
I read the reviews on this strain and I was a little turned down on it but I got a gram of dosidoe X jungle grapes and it made me relaxed and sleepy, my pain in my lower back is at an ease. I definitely recommend this strain if you have... pain stress insomnia add/ADHD I usually take dab straw hits but I took a dab rig hit and it was amazing!!!
1 person found this helpful
June 6, 2024
Loading...Creative
Loading...Focused
Loading...Relaxed
Dryer until you grind it, decent texture for rolling, goes dry quick though if left out for a few mins. green puffy buds with orange hairs. Smells sweeter like grapes, tastes almost like a lightly fruity tea.
1 person found this helpful
March 9, 2024
Loading...Aroused
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Giggly
Loading...Happy
Jungle Boys got this one right! Just got a 1/2 and it was grown by Potent Planet here in AZ, testing at 28% THC. Buds are perfect bowl size nugs, and are covered in kief. Smells like grape and tastes the same. I just finished my first bowl/bud of this, DAMN! Very stony, to the point of being “squirrel” stoned. Body is relaxed and my mood is great. WOW, I’m impressed. I will be looking for more of this. Enjoy 😉
1 person found this helpful
March 19, 2024
Loading...Creative
Loading...Focused
Loading...Happy
Loading...Relaxed
This is a perfect balanced high!!! I picked this up first thing this morning in Az. potent planet grew this, a little on the dry side but all in all did an amazing job! thumbs up!

Buy strains with similar effects to Jungle Grapes

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...