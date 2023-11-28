I bought this from a local Dispensary in mid illinois, its made by a company callled aeriz full spectrum activated dab pen, you can dispense as much as you want. it also looks like a dab pen crazy, lol anyways the strain is tasty chocolate, sweet, skunky terps smooth, with a uplifting at first for about half hour then relaxing body tingling munchie high, its not for the weak haha. dont hesitate to grab this strain if you want to sit down and enjoy some munchies and watch some movies, or a relax sesh with the friends.