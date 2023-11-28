Jungle Lava reviews
k........5
November 28, 2023
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Giggly
it's gives the user a bubbly and tingling sensation like if the leaves 🍃 from the jungle are tickling your face, every hit you take burns the throat a tad bit(not enough to cause harm) otherwise really good weed
r........y
February 9, 2024
Giggly
Hungry
I smoked about a half a joint of this and got extremely high beyond anything I’ve felt in months. I was stuck to the couch giggling to myself and in a great mood. It was an intense full body high. I then got extremely hungry, made myself a baked potato, and then after I ate, I passed out on the couch for two hours or so.
b........4
January 3, 2024
Happy
Relaxed
Very good strain, leaves you feeling relaxed, but not sleepy if you smoke often. takes away some pain, and good head buzz
c........7
December 21, 2023
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Dude this not OG KUSH x Durban ..... what? Jungle cake x Lave cake are the parents ! VERY MUCH A COOKIES FAMILY THOROUGHBRED! GREAT STRAIN ! GO GET FROM AERIZ (MARIGOLD DISPENSARY) THEY GROW, THAT STRAIN, BEST IN AZ!
l........n
December 17, 2023
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
Tingly
Chillin
a........o
January 2, 2024
Euphoric
Focused
Relaxed
Jungle Cake is my all time favorite strain...so when I saw one of my local dispensaries stocked this I had to get it. In about 2 weeks I've smoked half an ounce of this through my bong and have enjoyed every bit of it.
g........1
January 6, 2024
Happy
Hungry
Relaxed
I bought this from a local Dispensary in mid illinois, its made by a company callled aeriz full spectrum activated dab pen, you can dispense as much as you want. it also looks like a dab pen crazy, lol anyways the strain is tasty chocolate, sweet, skunky terps smooth, with a uplifting at first for about half hour then relaxing body tingling munchie high, its not for the weak haha. dont hesitate to grab this strain if you want to sit down and enjoy some munchies and watch some movies, or a relax sesh with the friends.
z........a
March 24, 2024
Energetic
Relaxed
had this in rso, pretty decent but wish it had a little more of a sedative effect for being 70% indica