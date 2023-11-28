Jungle Lava
Jungle Lava is a stony hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Lava Cake x Jungle Cake. This strain is 30% sativa and 70% indica. Jungle Lava is known to have a THC content of around 27%, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Jungle Boys, Jungle Lava features myrcene and caryophyllene as the dominant terpenes; it has a nose full of fuel and vanilla with an earthier, pastry quality when smoked. The average price of Jungle Lava typically ranges from $15-$18 per gram. We are still learning about Jungle Lava's effects and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Jungle Lava, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Buy strains with similar effects to Jungle LavaOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Jungle Lava strain effects
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Jungle Lava products near you
Similar to Jungle Lava near Ashburn, VA
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—