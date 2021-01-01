Loading…

Jungle Punch #8

Picture of Jungle Punch #8
stock photo similar to jungle punch #8

Jungle Punch #8 effects are mostly calming.

flavor & aroma
berry
top effect
relaxed

Jungle Punch #8 is a marijuana strain. We’re still learning about the flavors and effects of Jungle Punch #8. If you’ve smoked, dabbed or consumed this strain before, tell us about your experience by leaving a review.

Jungle Punch #8 effects

Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

Reported by real people like you
6 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
66% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
50% of people report feeling euphoric
Creative
33% of people report feeling creative
Dry mouth
16% of people say it helps with dry mouth

Jungle Punch #8 reported flavors

Reported by real people like you
3 people told us about flavors:
Berry
33% of people taste the flavor berry
Pine
33% of people taste the flavor pine
Pungent
33% of people taste the flavor pungent

Jungle Punch #8 reviews6

