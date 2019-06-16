Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
My personal all-time favorite strain. Beautiful dark purple nugs that have renounced trichomes and a cookie undertone. Flavor is similar to the classic GSC but different enough to enjoy even if you had smoked cookies frequently prior. High is very indica-like and leaves you feeling very relaxed and ...