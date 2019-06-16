ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Jungle Scout Cookies reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Jungle Scout Cookies.

Avatar for ColeSlaw913
Member since 2019
JSC almost felt like a Sativa strain to me. It leaves me feeling very focused and talkative.
CreativeEnergeticFocusedGigglyHappy
Avatar for Smokahaunas
Member since 2019
Makes me feel super relaxed and anxiety free.... tingly goodness :) I'll get this one again💚
Avatar for Monk_SevenSixty
Member since 2019
My personal all-time favorite strain. Beautiful dark purple nugs that have renounced trichomes and a cookie undertone. Flavor is similar to the classic GSC but different enough to enjoy even if you had smoked cookies frequently prior. High is very indica-like and leaves you feeling very relaxed and ...
EuphoricHungryRelaxedSleepyTingly
Avatar for nhoshaye94
Member since 2015
Relaxing &amp; Up, at the same time... lol
EnergeticFocusedUplifted
