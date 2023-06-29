opened the bag not a strong smell for the batch I got I know some may be more fresh. mine was a fresh batch beautiful buds it's smalls blend but wow picture doesn't do any good lol this stuff looks 10 Times better the smell was like a mild tea smell the high nice head high kinda spacey taste not so sure dont hate it but I do get a small mint after taste not bad but my forte is fruit weed all day not really tasting apricot lol but it's not a bad taste at the same time so so but the high you will enjoy for sure.