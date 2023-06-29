Jungle Sunset reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Jungle Sunset.

write a review

Jungle Sunset strain effects

Reported by 8 real people like you

Feelings

Loading...

Energetic

Loading...

Focused

Loading...

Euphoric

Jungle Sunset reviews

write a review
Sort by
Most Helpful
June 29, 2023
Loading...Aroused
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Relaxed
THIS SHIT HITS. Really a heavy hitter like granddaddy purp but euphoric as well. It helps my anxiety a lot and tastes amazing. 10/10 recommend.
8 people found this helpful
April 30, 2023
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Relaxed
Got 2 1g joints that came with a small nug from twisted af. Amazing smoke, couldn't figure out the taste, was stuck between herbal, cherry, a little vanilla/grape and tiny bit of orange. Felt really relaxed, euphoric and tingly with a little mental buzz. I felt really body heavy especially in my shoulders chest and legs. I feel creative and want to do something but feel too relaxed to, good for a rainy saturday evening or watching a movie.
7 people found this helpful
March 12, 2024
Loading...Aroused
Loading...Relaxed
The strain is fine, gave me major couch lock but sometimes no. It smelled like hot fresh coffee and made me feel good and even write this review haha. Its a confusing strain cuz sometimes i feel sleepy, sometimes no. But had some amazing sex with my bf on this strain, so enjoyyy.
3 people found this helpful
May 25, 2023
Loading...Energetic
Loading...Focused
Loading...Happy
Loading...Hungry
This is a good strain for both physical and emotional pain. I live with both, and it really helps. I'm tasting more diesel than fruit or sweet in this 88% concentrate I have, but that's okay because I'm getting very hiìiigh! 🤤 I feel very relaxed, yet motivated and and productive at the same time. A good strain for most people I would bet.
1 person found this helpful
October 14, 2024
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Relaxed
I think this strain is a hit or miss. I bought a pack of five pre-rolls for 30 bucks as a sale. My dispensary was having and all I can say is I haven’t smoked all the pre-rolls and it’s been about a week and a half, so that might tell you something there it’s not my favorite not my least favorite. It’s just mid
June 2, 2024
Loading...Creative
Loading...Focused
Loading...Relaxed
opened the bag not a strong smell for the batch I got I know some may be more fresh. mine was a fresh batch beautiful buds it's smalls blend but wow picture doesn't do any good lol this stuff looks 10 Times better the smell was like a mild tea smell the high nice head high kinda spacey taste not so sure dont hate it but I do get a small mint after taste not bad but my forte is fruit weed all day not really tasting apricot lol but it's not a bad taste at the same time so so but the high you will enjoy for sure.
April 28, 2023
Loading...Aroused
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Focused
Loading...Happy
I’m chillen smoked 😮‍💨1/2 a blunt (zig-zag wrap) n I’m lit🔥🔥🔥. Calm.
April 24, 2024
Loading...Talkative
Loading...Dry mouth
It was pretty alright 👌 long decent high and a nice taste

Buy strains with similar effects to Jungle Sunset

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...