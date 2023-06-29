Jungle Sunset reviews
June 29, 2023
Aroused
Euphoric
Relaxed
THIS SHIT HITS. Really a heavy hitter like granddaddy purp but euphoric as well. It helps my anxiety a lot and tastes amazing. 10/10 recommend.
April 30, 2023
Euphoric
Relaxed
Got 2 1g joints that came with a small nug from twisted af. Amazing smoke, couldn't figure out the taste, was stuck between herbal, cherry, a little vanilla/grape and tiny bit of orange. Felt really relaxed, euphoric and tingly with a little mental buzz. I felt really body heavy especially in my shoulders chest and legs. I feel creative and want to do something but feel too relaxed to, good for a rainy saturday evening or watching a movie.
March 12, 2024
Aroused
Relaxed
The strain is fine, gave me major couch lock but sometimes no. It smelled like hot fresh coffee and made me feel good and even write this review haha. Its a confusing strain cuz sometimes i feel sleepy, sometimes no. But had some amazing sex with my bf on this strain, so enjoyyy.
May 25, 2023
Energetic
Focused
Happy
Hungry
This is a good strain for both physical and emotional pain. I live with both, and it really helps. I'm tasting more diesel than fruit or sweet in this 88% concentrate I have, but that's okay because I'm getting very hiìiigh! 🤤 I feel very relaxed, yet motivated and and productive at the same time. A good strain for most people I would bet.
October 14, 2024
Euphoric
Relaxed
I think this strain is a hit or miss. I bought a pack of five pre-rolls for 30 bucks as a sale. My dispensary was having and all I can say is I haven’t smoked all the pre-rolls and it’s been about a week and a half, so that might tell you something there it’s not my favorite not my least favorite. It’s just mid
June 2, 2024
Creative
Focused
Relaxed
opened the bag not a strong smell for the batch I got I know some may be more fresh. mine was a fresh batch beautiful buds it's smalls blend but wow picture doesn't do any good lol this stuff looks 10 Times better the smell was like a mild tea smell the high nice head high kinda spacey taste not so sure dont hate it but I do get a small mint after taste not bad but my forte is fruit weed all day not really tasting apricot lol but it's not a bad taste at the same time so so but the high you will enjoy for sure.
April 28, 2023
Aroused
Euphoric
Focused
Happy
I’m chillen smoked 😮💨1/2 a blunt (zig-zag wrap) n I’m lit🔥🔥🔥. Calm.
April 24, 2024
Talkative
Dry mouth
It was pretty alright 👌 long decent high and a nice taste