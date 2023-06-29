Got 2 1g joints that came with a small nug from twisted af. Amazing smoke, couldn't figure out the taste, was stuck between herbal, cherry, a little vanilla/grape and tiny bit of orange. Felt really relaxed, euphoric and tingly with a little mental buzz. I felt really body heavy especially in my shoulders chest and legs. I feel creative and want to do something but feel too relaxed to, good for a rainy saturday evening or watching a movie.