Hybrid

Jungle Sunset

Jungle Sunset is a stony hybrid weed strain bred by—who else?—Jungle Boys. Jungle Sunset pairs the earthy sweetness of Sunset Sherbet with the creamy, diesel-laced terps of Seed Junky’s Jungle Cake. The buds are tight, and a mix of dark green and violet covered in chunky, milky trichomes. THC often hits 30%, and makes for a sedating evening smoke. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Jungle Sunset, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



Jungle Sunset strain reviews8

June 29, 2023
Loading...Aroused
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Relaxed
THIS SHIT HITS. Really a heavy hitter like granddaddy purp but euphoric as well. It helps my anxiety a lot and tastes amazing. 10/10 recommend.
8 people found this helpful
April 30, 2023
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Relaxed
Got 2 1g joints that came with a small nug from twisted af. Amazing smoke, couldn't figure out the taste, was stuck between herbal, cherry, a little vanilla/grape and tiny bit of orange. Felt really relaxed, euphoric and tingly with a little mental buzz. I felt really body heavy especially in my shoulders chest and legs. I feel creative and want to do something but feel too relaxed to, good for a rainy saturday evening or watching a movie.
7 people found this helpful
March 12, 2024
Loading...Aroused
Loading...Relaxed
The strain is fine, gave me major couch lock but sometimes no. It smelled like hot fresh coffee and made me feel good and even write this review haha. Its a confusing strain cuz sometimes i feel sleepy, sometimes no. But had some amazing sex with my bf on this strain, so enjoyyy.
3 people found this helpful
