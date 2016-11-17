Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
WARNING: CLEAN YOUR PIPE BEFORE BLAZING THIS. THIS ISH IS TOO DELICIOUS NOT TO.
On the serious side of things, though,the citrusy of this strain is delicious. I enjoy trying to taste the strain and see if my taste buds are aligned with leafly's, and I think the citrus-like taste of K-Train is one o...
A soft, almost sweet taste, with the aroma of fruits with a woody aftertaste
K-Train hits quickly. It's equal parts relaxing and energizing. I feel it first in my fingers and my nose, a slow, warming feeling that seeps throughout the whole body, before settling like a circle around your brain. It's...