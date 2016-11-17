ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Avatar for jedi503
Member since 2012
K-Train or Kush train combines 2 of the bests: og Kush and trainwreck. Wow. Just an amazing strain that combines both parents perfectly. Nice, chill and good body high from the og Kush with
ArousedEuphoricHappyHungryRelaxed
Avatar for Big_nixgga_bird
Member since 2018
Idk but I’m high asf on this and it’s amazing I love how it’s making me feel so happy I really recommend this strain
HappyHungryRelaxedTinglyUplifted
Avatar for wassafax
Member since 2015
WARNING: CLEAN YOUR PIPE BEFORE BLAZING THIS. THIS ISH IS TOO DELICIOUS NOT TO. On the serious side of things, though,the citrusy of this strain is delicious. I enjoy trying to taste the strain and see if my taste buds are aligned with leafly's, and I think the citrus-like taste of K-Train is one o...
Euphoric
Avatar for CannaSwiss
Member since 2015
Outdoor growing 2016 swiss mountains: Very healthy Plants, good quantity and A really fine taste Peace from Switzerland! ✌🏻
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricHappyUplifted
User uploaded image of K-Train
Avatar for StonerStig
Member since 2015
I love the pain relief without the crash. I don't know why it's categorized as an indica because it is definitely a hybrid. anyway, great strain overall
EuphoricRelaxedTinglyUplifted
Avatar for zacktheman192
Member since 2014
Fire citrus smooth great product. South Coast is the best!!!!!
Aroused
Avatar for ptsd1981
Member since 2015
A soft, almost sweet taste, with the aroma of fruits with a woody aftertaste K-Train hits quickly. It's equal parts relaxing and energizing. I feel it first in my fingers and my nose, a slow, warming feeling that seeps throughout the whole body, before settling like a circle around your brain. It's...
ArousedGigglyHappyHungryRelaxed
Avatar for FeralTeddy
Member since 2014
It gave me a really, really happy high. Definitely one of my favourites.
EuphoricHappyUplifted