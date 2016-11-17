ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. K-Train
  • Leafly flower of K-Train

Indica

K-Train

K-Train

K-Train is a mostly indica strain that was developed by Greenhouse Seeds as a cross between OG Kush and Trainwreck. These parents are both popular in their own right and were chosen to try and combine their prized effects: the muscle-relaxant qualities of OG Kush with the lucid mental buzz that Trainwreck induces. Once you get on the K-Train, be prepared to sit back and relax with something creative for a while. Thanks to its potency, it’s a popular medical choice to treat depression, stress disorders, and pain for patients who want to relax without total sedation. Still a strong indica, the K-Train hits you hard and fast and may prove to be an intense ride for some. These plants are easy to grow and should flower in 9 weeks with the oversized buds that are characteristic of its Trainwreck lineage. K-Train’s Kush genetics dominate the aroma, making it sweet and earthy with a hint of black licorice.

Reviews

32

Show all

Avatar for Mastrom12
Member since 2012
K Train will make your senses go wild and your body beg for more. It smells of spice, orange, sour, and citrus with fresh coffee undertones. This is some serious medicine and will provide the user with a head numbing, body thumping experience that will make them happy and uplifted. As a medicinal u...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyHungryUplifted
Avatar for StonerStig
Member since 2015
I love the pain relief without the crash. I don't know why it's categorized as an indica because it is definitely a hybrid. anyway, great strain overall
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricRelaxedTinglyUplifted
Avatar for TimothyTV
Member since 2013
A very good bud indeed, K Train has now aquired a special place in my heart, as this is the first time I've smoked a Kush joint. Would recommend ideally taken in the evening before bed or before dinner, whatever you prefer. Speaking of, one thing I noticed was that it didn't make me as hungry as can...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappyRelaxed
Avatar for beam
Member since 2012
A wonderful combo. STABLE. Big Big yields in hydro with true GHSC genetics.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedEuphoricGiggly
Avatar for ptsd1981
Member since 2015
A soft, almost sweet taste, with the aroma of fruits with a woody aftertaste K-Train hits quickly. It's equal parts relaxing and energizing. I feel it first in my fingers and my nose, a slow, warming feeling that seeps throughout the whole body, before settling like a circle around your brain. It's...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedGigglyHappyHungryRelaxed
more
reviews
write a review

Lineage

First strain parent
Trainwreck
parent
Second strain parent
OG Kush
parent
Strain
K-Train

Photos

Show all

User uploaded image of K-TrainUser uploaded image of K-TrainUser uploaded image of K-TrainUser uploaded image of K-TrainUser uploaded image of K-TrainUser uploaded image of K-TrainUser uploaded image of K-Train
more
photos