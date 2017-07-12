ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Kali Mist
  4. Reviews

Kali Mist reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Kali Mist.

Effects

Show all

230 people reported 1691 effects
Energetic 64%
Uplifted 56%
Happy 53%
Creative 53%
Euphoric 50%
Stress 41%
Depression 33%
Anxiety 27%
Pain 22%
Fatigue 14%
Dry mouth 30%
Dry eyes 21%
Paranoid 7%
Anxious 6%
Headache 5%

Reviews

293

Avatar for Coreyjroth
Member since 2019
Great sativa strain for day time use. Does not tire you out like most other popular strains. Mostly a mind high not so much body effects which helps it to be a great day time strain.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappy
Avatar for kaagab_3
Member since 2020
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricTalkative
Avatar for petitvoyou
Member since 2019
Makes me feel creative af
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricFocusedHappyUplifted
Avatar for C1nderBear
Member since 2019
Smoked a bowl of this and had a good time making garlic soup and listening to a podcast. Played some video games, then got a little paranoid but was able to settle down with The Muppet Show. I'm a bit of an anxious person in general so this probably isn't the strain's fault.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedEnergeticEuphoricHungryRelaxed
write a review

Photos

Show all

User uploaded image of Kali Mist
User uploaded image of Kali Mist
User uploaded image of Kali Mist
User uploaded image of Kali Mist
User uploaded image of Kali Mist
User uploaded image of Kali Mist
User uploaded image of Kali Mist
more photos
Avatar for Dinosaur30
Member since 2020
nice energetic head high. nice for everyday smoke
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticHappyUplifted
Avatar for imwishin
Member since 2020
It's one of the most gentle Sativa strains out there. Hits fast, and the high is motivating, exiting, and strangely sobering. It's kind of that best of both worlds feeling where you can take pleasure from being sober and being high at the same time. Medically I find it suitable for those suffering f...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
FocusedHappyTalkative
Avatar for SomeJoint
Member since 2019
Good stuff, but I didn't like how it made me feel personally. Its good quality, but the effects had me more anxious.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Focused