Smoked a bowl of this and had a good time making garlic soup and listening to a podcast. Played some video games, then got a little paranoid but was able to settle down with The Muppet Show. I'm a bit of an anxious person in general so this probably isn't the strain's fault.
It's one of the most gentle Sativa strains out there. Hits fast, and the high is motivating, exiting, and strangely sobering. It's kind of that best of both worlds feeling where you can take pleasure from being sober and being high at the same time. Medically I find it suitable for those suffering f...