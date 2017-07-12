ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Sativa

4.1 299 reviews

Kali Mist

Cannabinoids

Calculated from 4 products tested with lab partners

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 299 reviews

Kali Mist

Kali Mist is known to deliver clear-headed, energetic effects that can verge on psychedelic at times. Despite having an unknown genetic history, Kali Mist is believed to have originated in the 1990s through crossing two sativa-dominant hybrids. This lightweight sativa is a perfect choice for consumers looking to maintain focus and productivity throughout their day.

Effects

230 people reported 1691 effects
Energetic 64%
Uplifted 56%
Happy 53%
Creative 53%
Euphoric 50%
Stress 41%
Depression 33%
Anxiety 27%
Pain 22%
Fatigue 14%
Dry mouth 30%
Dry eyes 21%
Paranoid 7%
Anxious 6%
Headache 5%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

299

Avatar for ThaPurplePrince
Member since 2011
The Mist I picked up had to be the most trichome packed buds so far this year. Mostly bright green but one of the smaller nugs had a very dark tint, almost purple. The high had me uplifted from the start but the further I dove into the bowl the more energetic and adventurous I got. Also the high mad...
EnergeticTalkativeUplifted
Avatar for BigSmokeyOG
Member since 2013
Wow this stuff is the premo top shelf quality. I went from normal to having a big cheesy grin all over my face. Euphoric lift off like no other strain I've tried. Clear, energetic. No red eyes or couchlock. I'd highly recommend for anxiety and depression in particular. If I could only have one strai...
CreativeEuphoricHappyTalkativeUplifted
Avatar for Binkyfarms
Member since 2011
I am really impressed with the "Kali Mist." This was my first time trying it and it surpassed all the hype. I picked up a joint from a club in San Jose and got down to business. I smoked it and felt like a million bucks. It had that TRUE Sativa effect. The high was smooth and very uplifting. It's gr...
HappyUplifted
Avatar for London_1985
Member since 2012
Smoked this on the off chance in Amsterdam had never heard of it before and just by its name and appearance it drew me in. Glad it did, i smoked a whole joint with a Mint Tea overlooking the water by central station. I first felt it in my face, but instead of the pressure behind the eyes i got a ...
Creative
Avatar for puppetmastahxd
Member since 2012
This is a great strain. I have chronic depression and anxiety and I tried this out. Right now, I am very uplifted and have a boost of energy to do the things I want to do without worry and it makes me relaxed at the same time. The experience has been VERY psychedelic to me, just yesterday, I was abl...
EnergeticHappyTalkativeUplifted
Similar strains

Photos

Found in

Lineage

Strain
Kali Mist
First strain child
Kali China
child
Second strain child
NL5 Haze Mist
child

Products with Kali Mist

Good reads

